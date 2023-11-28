WendellandCarolyn

Investment Thesis

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares have delivered an extraordinary return for its shareholders, averaging an impressive 15% annually over the last 40 years. This remarkable performance translates to multiplying the initial investment by more than 200 times. Such a consistent and substantial return suggests that Casey's is managing a business of the highest quality.

In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of its business model, analyzing the characteristics that have contributed to its remarkable performance and its ability to mitigate inherent risks within the sector. Additionally, we will explore the potential growth that the company could achieve in the coming years, leading me to believe that Casey's General Stores' trajectory of growth and solid returns is far from reaching its culmination.

Business Overview

Casey's General Stores is a chain of convenience stores in the United States. The company operates primarily in the Midwest and Casey's General Stores are known for offering a variety of products, including gasoline, groceries, prepared foods, and other convenience items. The stores often have a focus on serving rural communities where access to other retail options may be limited.

Focus on Rural Communities

Casey's General Stores' focus on rural or less populated communities comes with several benefits. In many rural areas, there may be fewer retail options, creating a situation where Casey's becomes the primary or sole convenience store for the community. This limited competition can contribute to increased customer loyalty, which is beneficial for the company in building strong connections with local residents. Casey's engages in community events, sponsorships, and initiatives, fostering a sense of community involvement and support around the brand. Once a high level of brand loyalty has been formed, Casey's may become an integral part of the daily lives of residents. Even if competitors arrive at the location, customers do not easily switch allegiances.

Currently, 50% of the stores are located in towns with populations of less than 5,000 people. Its approximately 2,500 stores are located in only 16 states in the United States, providing the opportunity for further growth in contiguous states with small rural communities, such as Texas, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, or Colorado. This strategic positioning allows Casey's to expand its presence in areas with similar demographics and community characteristics.

Fragmented Industry

An integral component of Casey's growth strategy involves the acquisition of other small convenience store chains to expedite geographic expansion and consolidate the industry.

According to NACS Magazine, there are nearly 150,000 convenience stores in the United States, with 118,000 of them also selling motor fuels. In comparison, Casey's General Stores operates 2,500 stores, indicating that the company holds just 1.6% of the market share in the US. This data suggests that there is considerable room for growth, highlighting the potential for Casey's to expand its presence within the convenience store market in the country. Of these convenience stores, 60% operate as single entities, and there is a discernible downward trend within the industry. This trend is primarily attributed to a reduction in tobacco consumption and the gradual decrease in demand for fuel. Consequently, the industry is becoming less attractive for investment. The recent inflation and volatility in fuel prices have further complicated the environment for owners of small gas stations. These challenges create a favorable landscape for a company of Casey's scale to emerge as one of the leading competitors in the country, securing growth in an industry that is otherwise unattractive, with limited appeal for new entrants.

In this context, Texas reemerges as a promising target for geographic expansion and growth for Casey's. The state boasts the highest number of convenience stores in the country, with 16,010 stores, accounting for more than one in 10 stores in the United States. Additionally, Ohio presents an appealing opportunity, with its 5,600 stores. Overall, it seems that Casey's growth trajectory is far from reaching its culmination.

Revenue Distribution

A crucial aspect that demands attention in convenience stores is their reliance on fuel in the revenue mix. Specifically, the objective is to minimize this dependence, as fuel sales often yield lower profit margins compared to other products and services. Diversifying into higher-margin offerings like convenience store items and prepared foods becomes paramount, allowing the company to enhance overall profitability, fortify revenue stability, and mitigate risks associated with the gradual transition toward electric vehicles.

While the shift to electric vehicles may not occur abruptly, the evolving landscape will necessitate gas stations to adapt by providing electricity to EVs. By reducing reliance on fuel sales, businesses can proactively position themselves for this transition. Moreover, fuel prices are susceptible to substantial fluctuations influenced by global economic and geopolitical factors. A business heavily reliant on fuel sales alone becomes more vulnerable to market volatility. Therefore, diversification into alternative revenue streams not only hedges against these fluctuations but also contributes to the overall resilience of the business in the face of dynamic market conditions.

Certainly, a notable aspect is evident when examining the company's gross profit. Despite the Fuel segment accounting for an average of 62% of revenue over the past decade, its contribution to the gross profit has been notably lower at 27%. In contrast, other segments, such as Prepared Food, which represented 10% of the revenue, contributed a higher percentage, comprising 30% of the gross profit. This emphasizes the lower profit margins associated with fuel sales compared to alternative segments.

In 2021, the company successfully reduced the weight of Fuel in the revenue mix to 55%. However, due to the increase in fuel prices, Casey's managed to pass these costs on to consumers, leading to a resurgence of significant contributions from fuel sales in the revenue mix. It is anticipated that, as fuel prices normalize, the ongoing trend of diminishing dependence on fuel will persist. This strategic shift aligns with the company's goal of improving overall profitability and reducing vulnerability to market fluctuations, reinforcing the importance of diversification within the revenue mix.

Key Ratios

Overall, revenue has experienced annual growth rates of 8.5% over the last decade, and EBITDA margins have increased from 5% to 6.5%. However, for many years, the margin remained around 7%. Therefore, it would not be surprising to witness a return to those levels once prices stabilize due to inflation, and fuel loses significance in the revenue mix again.

The company's resilience during crises becomes apparent when examining its response to the 2008 financial crisis, the most recent major crisis in the United States in terms of both duration and severity.

From 2008 to 2010, the total revenue experienced a modest 4% decrease, maintaining relative stability in a notably pessimistic economic scenario. It's noteworthy that fuel, the comparatively less robust segment of the business, still accounted for just over 70% of the revenue mix during this challenging period. Despite these challenges, the company managed to preserve its profit margins, underscoring the inherent stability of Casey's even in exceptionally difficult economic environments. This historical performance provides valuable insights into the company's ability to weather crises and maintain stability.

Over the past five years, the company has predominantly relied on Cash From Operations for its financing needs. During this period, it generated $3.5 billion in cash, while only issuing $1.18 billion in debt.

The primary allocation of these funds has been in Capital Expenditures, specifically in the construction of new stores and enhancements to existing ones. Although the CapEx/Revenue ratio has consistently hovered around 4.85% over the last decade, there has been a recent decrease in investment. This reduction is attributed to a significant increase in store acquisitions, totaling 207, a considerable departure from the average number of acquisitions, which historically ranged from 20 to 30 stores annually. The company invested nearly $1 billion in cash for these acquisitions, providing a rationale for the temporary pause in CapEx usage. This strategic shift aligns with the company's focus on acquisitions over new construction in recent years.

Analyzing the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) serves as a valuable metric to assess whether the company is creating value through its strategy of acquiring competitors and organic growth via new store construction. Over the last decade, the company has consistently maintained an average ROCE ratio of 12.5%, a figure that remains quite similar to the current one. While not exceptionally high, this level of ROCE is deemed sustainable, particularly given the low likelihood of new competitors entering the market. Consequently, the company is poised to persist in its profitable strategy for many years into the future. This stability in ROCE suggests that the company is effectively deploying its capital to generate returns and create value for its shareholders.

I would like to highlight another aspect, and that is the company's approach to debt. In a company as stable as Casey's, it would be reasonable for leverage levels to be around 2 or 3 times EBITDA. However, the company has adhered to a somewhat more conservative policy in managing its debt, maintaining an average ratio of around 1.8 times EBITDA, which currently stands at 1.3 times. This conservative approach instills confidence as it signifies that the company possesses the strength and flexibility to sustain growth even in the current environment of high interest rates, given that it is not heavily leveraged. This prudent debt management strategy contributes to the company's resilience and financial stability.

Moreover, out of the $1.6 billion of debt, an impressive 84% is at a fixed rate. Within this fixed-rate debt, 90% has maturities beginning in 2028, with the nearest maturity occurring in 2025. Essentially, the company has secured its debt at a fixed rate, with a commendably low average interest of 3.3%, and these terms are locked in for several years.

The robust structure of the debt is highly positive and serves as an exemplar of the confidence that lending entities have in the company. This strategic approach to debt management not only underscores the financial strength of the company but also positions it favorably in terms of interest rate risk for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

I anticipate that growth this year will be somewhat slower than in recent years due to the normalization following the company's previous advantages from the high price of fuel. Consequently, the Fuel segment is expected to exhibit the least growth in my projections.

This development is positive as the Fuel segment typically has lower margins. Therefore, years of flat or decreasing growth in this segment translate to higher overall margins for the company. Based on this, I estimate that the EBITDA margin will reach around 7.5% within the next 5 years.

Applying an EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 12x to this projected EBITDA, and assuming the company neither issues nor repurchase shares, we could anticipate a price per share of approximately $470. This corresponds to an annual return of 10.7%, supplemented by a modest dividend of 0.6%. While this estimated return might not be the most enticing, I consider it to be a solid and sustainable return, with a low likelihood of encountering significant challenges along the way. This stability aligns with a lower-risk investment profile.

I decided to choose the EV/EBITDA multiple based on the historical average of both the company and other similar companies in the sector. Furthermore, 12x EBITDA is the average multiple of the S&P500 and I think the company could even justify a higher multiple due to the stability of its revenue and the possibility of it continuing to grow for many years.

Risks

Its primary risk stems from the volatility of fuel revenue and the transition to electric vehicles, which could significantly impact this segment's earnings. However, being situated in less urbanized areas may delay the adoption of electric vehicles among its regular customers. Moreover, with 65% of profits coming from non-fuel revenue, the company exhibits resilience in the face of potential declines in fuel-related income. In the event of a shift, Casey's could potentially lead the transition from gas stations to electric charging stations in less urbanized areas.

Another risk worth considering is the high competition in the gas station and convenience store sector, which has the potential to impact margins. While the company's focus on rural communities helps mitigate this risk, it could pose challenges in terms of territorial expansion.

Final Thoughts

I believe Casey's is well-positioned to navigate the coming years. The terminal value of the company is higher than what it seems at first glance, with many years of growth ahead due to its well-diversified income streams. Its characteristics also serve to mitigate significant risks that businesses of this nature might face. While the current valuation may not seem extremely attractive, it's important to note that Casey's, known for its stability, rarely provides clear buying opportunities. The largest drawdowns it has experienced were 40% in 2009 and 30% in 2020; anything exceeding a 15% correction would be considered atypical.

Considering these factors, I view Casey's General Stores as the type of business that is consistently a 'buy,' and any correction presents an opportunity to increase one's position. Hence, that will be the rating I assign to it.

