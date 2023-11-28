Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Casey's General Stores: The Type Of Company That Is Always A 'Buy'

Nov. 28, 2023 3:57 AM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
332 Followers

Summary

  • Casey's General Stores operates convenience stores in rural areas, becoming a primary option for communities with limited retail options.
  • The company's focus on rural communities allows for strong customer loyalty, which produces barriers to entry for new competitors.
  • The vast majority of its profits are little dependent on fuel, which provides a greater degree of resilience.
  • Based on my assumptions, the current valuation offers a modest but stable and predictable return of between 10% and 12% over the next five years.

Retail Gasoline Station and Convenience Store REWORKED

WendellandCarolyn

Investment Thesis

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares have delivered an extraordinary return for its shareholders, averaging an impressive 15% annually over the last 40 years. This remarkable performance translates to multiplying the initial investment by more than 200 times. Such a consistent

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
332 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CASY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CASY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CASY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CASY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.