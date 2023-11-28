Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: The Core Business Model Is In Trouble

Nov. 28, 2023 4:09 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)1 Comment
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • CVS has been a well-run retail company in the healthcare sector, but its core business model is broken.
  • The company saw a boost in earnings during the pandemic but is now facing declining store traffic and increased competition from Amazon.
  • CVS is overvalued and earnings estimates are likely too high, making it a risky investment.
CVS To Purchase Oak Street Health Clinics For 10.6 Billion

Spencer Platt

Well-run companies are hard to find, and corporations with good management teams in growing industries are even more difficult to come by. While some industry leaders have strong leadership, good investments are usually found in parts of the economy that are growing as

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.85K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:41 AM
Comments (8.48K)
This gets it exactly backward. CVS hasn't had the best management in health care and its core business model is not in jeopardy. The article fundamentally misunderstands CVS by thinking that retail is its main business. It fails to grasp what the company is actually becoming. CVS is a buy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

