PonyWang

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), also called TSMC, is the world's most prominent contract chip manufacturer. A wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles, use chips from Taiwan Semiconductor, which is excellent for its business when global growth is healthy but terrible when the worldwide economy is slowing. When global economic growth slows, sales of consumer electronics shrink, and end demand for chips goes down. Unfortunately for TSMC, central banks globally aggressively raised interest rates in 2022, and investors sold off the stock in anticipation that its revenue growth would eventually slow, which occurred in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The global economy is down today, but this weak economic stage won't last forever. While some economists remain gloomy about the global economy through 2025, Goldman Sachs Research believes global economic growth will "outperform expectations in 2024," and "manufacturing will recover." If Goldman's analysis pans out, TSM's stock might recover as soon as next year. This article will discuss the big picture in the chipmaking industry, the secular trends that could drive its growth for a decade or more, how the market potentially undervalues the stock, and why it is a strong buy.

The big picture

The chipmaking industry is cyclical, which means it cycles between high and low-demand periods. During the good times, when demand for chips is robust, TSMC is motivated to build new chipmaking capacity to meet growing demand. Typically, it overestimates how much capacity is needed. When chip demand inevitably declines, TSMC has excess capacity. As it makes fewer chips to meet reduced demand, its manufacturing facilities use less of a percentage of its total capacity, which is called "underutilization."

Whenever you see the management of a manufacturing facility talking about "utilization," what they are talking about in practical terms for investors to understand are margins. Generally, when utilization trends up, a manufacturer gains economies of scale, which can spread its fixed costs over more production, leading to lower unit costs and higher gross margins. When factory utilization goes down, the opposite happens, and gross margins decline. The chart below shows TSMC's gross margins collapsing in 2023. The third quarter 2023 gross margin was 54.3%, 610 basis points lower than the third quarter 2022.

Data by YCharts

What investors are looking for in the near term is for demand for consumer devices to rise, which would raise chip demand and help increase TSMC's revenue and capacity utilization. Luckily for the company, the consumer device market looks favorable in 2024. Market research company Canalys expects that one of the most significant segments for consumer devices, smartphones, will rebound in 2024. IDC calls for the personal computer markets to bounce back in 2024. Last, Statista predicts that the 2023 global semiconductor industry revenue will drop 11% from 2022 to $532.2 and boomerang 18.5% higher to $630.9 billion in 2024. Suppose those assessments are accurate; the company could be at or near the bottom for revenue growth and gross margins -- an excellent time to invest in this cyclical company.

There are more than short-term reasons to invest in TSMC. Two secular growth drivers fuel the company's growth trajectory and make the stock attractive for long-term growth investors. First is the steady expansion of artificial intelligence ("AI"), the Internet of Things (IoT), high-performance computing ("HPC"), and 5G, which create more demand for increasingly sophisticated chips that the company specializes in. The company states in its 2022 annual report:

Longer term, an increasingly intelligent and more connected 5G world will fuel massive requirements for computation power as well as a great need for energy-efficient computing. These require higher performance and more power-efficient CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, AI accelerators, and related-ASICs, which will drive the overall HPC platform towards richer silicon content, more advanced process technologies and advanced 3D packaging. These trends are all favorable to TSMC given our technology leadership in these areas. Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Company 2022 Annual Report.

The second factor driving TSMC's growth is the semiconductor industry trending toward fabless companies and away from Integrated Device Manufacturers ("IDMs"). Fabless semiconductor companies design chips but outsource fabrication and assembly to foundries like TSMC. A few examples of fabless semiconductor companies are NVIDIA (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Apple (AAPL). Also included in the fabless category are system companies like Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL), Google, and Amazon (AMZN), which design their own in-house application-specific integrated circuits ("ASICs") for cloud computing and networking applications. Many of the above companies are TSMC customers.

IDMs are companies that design, fabricate, and assemble their own chips. Intel (INTC) and Texas Instruments (TXN) are examples of IDMs. Then there is Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), which sometimes acts as an IDM and other times as a foundry. The trend toward fabless is so strong that even old-time IDMs like Intel partially outsource semiconductor manufacturing to third-party foundries. The more fabless companies gain market share against IDMs, the better TSMC's business fundamentals since it's the largest and most advanced global foundry.

Its 3-nanometer technology is a winning node

As device manufacturers build increasingly sophisticated new gadgets that require improved performance, reduced power consumption, and increased cost efficiency, the need for smaller transistor nodes rises. A transistor node primarily describes the technology generation of a chip and loosely measures the size of transistors on a chip. The smaller the node, measured in nanometers ("nm"), a unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, the better the transistor performance, power consumption, and cost efficiency.

Today, TSMC is one of only two foundries that can provide customers with the 3nm and 4nm chip technologies. Samsung is the other. One advantage of TSMC over Samsung is that it doesn't make end devices or chips that compete with its customers, which counts for some clients. For example, Samsung manufactures high-end smartphones that compete against Apple's smartphones. So, when it comes time for Apple to choose which foundry to manufacture its smartphone chips, with everything else equal, it chooses TSMC.

According to this Ars Technica article, Apple bought "every 3nm chip that TSMC can make for next-gen iPhones and Macs," during the summer of this year. Apple's next-gen iPhone is the Titanium iPhone 15 Pro‌, which uses the A17 Bionic processor. According to MacRumors, Apple's A17 Bionic processor will use a baseline N3 (N3B) process node, TSMC's first-generation chip based on ‌‌3nm‌‌ technology. The article states, "The ‌‌3nm‌‌ technology is said to deliver a 35% power efficiency improvement and 15% faster performance compared to 4nm, which was used to make the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max." Apple expects these new, faster chips to differentiate against Android-based phones. Suppose demand is high for these next-generation iPhones; that would augur well for TSMC's future 3nm chip technology sales. As of the third quarter, 3nm technology contributed 6% of TSMC's wafer revenue.

Fundamentals improving

Things are looking up for TSMC. First, although the chipmaking industry has been under pressure all year, the company performed "better than expected" when it delivered a "beat and raise" quarter when it reported third-quarter earnings on October 19. Investors were impressed after the company forecast fourth revenue of $18.8 billion to $19.6 billion, above analysts' consensus revenue estimates of $18.33 billion. Another favorable sign was that the company's second-largest revenue source, smartphones, grew 33% sequentially and 15.7% year-over-year. A Zacks analyst's blog attributes this robust growth to strong demand for the company's new "advanced chip process," a reference to the company's 3nm process. Since rumors attribute Apple as the largest buyer of TSMC's 3nm, it is likely responsible for the lion's share of TSMC's smartphone growth in the third quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Company

Additionally, the gross margin rose 20 basis points sequentially to 54.3%. Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Wendell Huang attributed most of the rise in gross margins to higher capacity utilization. The stock rose 3.7% to $92.91 after the company released the report. Even better news came on November 13, after the company released its October 2023 Monthly Revenue report showing monthly year-over-year growth rising 15.7%, a return to growth, as seen in the chart below.

Monthly Revenue (In Millions of New Taiwan Dollars)

Month Consolidated Net Revenue YoY Change Jan. 200,051 16.2% Feb. 163,174 11.1% Mar. 145,408 -15.4% Apr. 147,900 -14.3% May 176,537 -4.9% Jun. 156,404 -11.1% Jul. 177,616 -4.9% Aug. 188,686 -13.5% Sept. 180,430 -13.4% Oct. 243,203 15.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Company.

After seeing monthly growth rebound, the market bid the stock up 2.5% on November 14 to $98.91 as investors perceived TSMC bouncing along a cyclical bottom with an upturn in sight.

Balance sheet and cash flow

TSMC has a solid balance sheet. The chart below shows that at the end of the third quarter, the company had $49.18 billion in cash and marketable securities against $29.45 billion in long-term debt. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, which means the company has more equity than debt. It has a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Generally, the company can afford to pay its short-term obligations when both those numbers are above one. Last, the company has a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 0.62, indicating that TSMC can generate enough earnings to cover its debt. Investors in this stock should be able to sleep well at night.

Data by YCharts

The company gushes free cash flow ("FCF"). As you can see on the chart below, TSMC has bounced back from generating quarterly negative FCF in the second quarter to generating $2.11 billion in FCF in the third quarter.

Data by YCharts

Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel in this chip downcycle, the global economy is not out of the woods yet. For instance, some economists think Europe could go into a recession in 2024. As a result, the company remains judicious in capital spending, balancing between future growth plans while remaining wary about the current environment. The company spent $36.69 billion in capital expenses ("CapEx") in 2022. In comparison, TSMC plans to lay out only $32 billion in CapEx in 2023, with 70% of the cash allocated for advanced process technologies, 20% for specialty technologies, and around 10% for advanced packaging, testing, mask-making, and other uses.

Risks

As of October 17, 2023, Statista shows TSMC has a 56.4% market share in contract semiconductor manufacturing against second-place Samsung, which has an 11.7% market share. One of the ways that TSMC grew into the world's largest contract manufacturer was by pouring tons of money into research and development and gaining a lead in developing smaller technology nodes. TSMC was one of the first foundries to introduce 3nm technology to high-volume production in 2022. It plans to introduce 2nm technology in 2025.

The most prominent risk investors should pay attention to with TSMC is the company's ability to maintain its lead in introducing the latest nodes. In September of this year, rumors arose that suggested that TSMC would delay its introduction of the 2nm process to 2026 -- horrible news, if true. The 2nm node has even more significance because the company will manufacture this node with a new technology. TSMC makes its 3nm nodes with fin field-effect transistor (FinFET) technology, which has reached its limitations. To manufacture 2nm nodes, TSMC must use a newer technology named gate-all-around ("GAA") FETs. If you want to understand the difference between FinFET and GAA FET, this article provides an excellent technical explanation. If you can't understand the technical explanation, you only need to grasp that TSMC needs to become proficient in this new technology to stay even with Samsung and Intel.

Samsung has already moved to GAA FET with its 3nm nodes, and Intel has been developing similar technologies named RibbonFET and PowerVia for the last several years. Since 2021, Intel management has claimed it would retake a technology lead against competing foundries like TSMC and Samsung by 2025. So, TSMC's possible delay to 2026 in introducing its GAA FET 2nm process node could mean it would fall significantly behind Intel and Samsung and potentially lose market share.

However, news of TSMC delaying 2nm chip production is all an unconfirmed rumor, and the company never made an official announcement. The company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") C.C. Wei refuted the notion that TSMC was behind in introducing 2nm technology when he said during the third quarter earnings call:

Our N2 [2nm] technology development is progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025. Our N2 will adopt nanosheet transistor structure, which has demonstrated excellent power efficiency. N2 will deliver full node performance and power benefits to address the increasing need for energy-efficient computing. Source: TSMC Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

As for Intel making noise about taking a node technology lead, that came up on the company's third quarter 2023 earnings call when a JPMorgan analyst asked what TSMC management thought about Intel's claim that it would gain "process technology leadership in 2025." TSMC's CEO Wei responded, "In fact, let me repeat again, our 2-nanometer technology without backside power is more advanced than both N3P and 18A, and will be semiconductor industry's most advanced technology when it is introduced in 2025." N3P is TSMC's 3nm technology, and 18A is Intel's 1.8 nm technology, which it plans to release in the second half of 2024. Backside power is TSMC's new chip-level power distribution technology that runs power supply lines on the backside of a semiconductor chip. On the third quarter earnings call, the CEO said that TSMC will add backside power to its 2nm technology in "the latter half of 2025 to customers with production in 2026." Investors should monitor this increasingly competitive market for signs of whether TSMC can maintain its lead or whether it is slipping.

Next, investors should not expect TSMC's gross margins to return to 60% any time soon. Over the long term, management expects a gross margin of around 53%. Much of the reason gross margins rose to over 60% at the end of 2022 is the boost it received from foreign exchange rates. When the dollar strengthens, TSMC's gross margin tends to rise, and the dollar was in a bull market from the start of 2021 until October 2022. Since then, the dollar has declined and flatlined.

Data by YCharts

So, TSMC's gross margin now faces foreign currency headwinds. It also faces a short-term risk of being unable to increase its gross margin even if factory utilization rises due to poor yields for its 3nm node technology. This article from EETimes cited Arete Research senior analyst Brett Simpson's opinion on the company's 3nm node:

We think TSMC will move to normal wafer-based pricing on N3 [3nm] with Apple during the first half of 2024, at around $16-17K average selling prices, Simpson said. At present, we believe N3 yields at TSMC for A17 and M3 processors are at around 55% [a healthy level at this stage in N3 development], and TSMC looks on schedule to boost yields by around 5+ points each quarter. Source: EETimes

Due to low yield, Apple only pays for the viable chips, and TSMC is eating the cost of 45% of the bad chips on each wafer it manufactures. Investors see this poor efficiency when it translates into a higher cost of goods sold (COGS), the direct costs of producing a product. Low chip yields reduce the gross margin since the gross margin is revenue minus COGS. CFO Huang said the following about fourth-quarter guidance during the recent earnings call, "We have just guided our fourth quarter gross margin to decline by 1.8 percentage points to 52.5% at the midpoint, primarily due to the continued margin dilution from this steep ramp of our 3-nanometer technology." Although the company should improve chip yields over time, investors should monitor its progress in increasing 3nm yields. If TSMC stumbles in this area, it will likely show up in a below-expectation gross margin.

Last, TSMC manufactures high-end chips for most of its customers in Taiwan, which is a massive risk if hostilities break out between China and Taiwan. Although the company is diversifying its manufacturing sites into multiple locations across the globe, if China ever invades Taiwan, its business fundamentals will likely decline, and the stock price will take a severe hit.

Should you buy it?

TSMC currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.59, well below the November 2023 average P/E ratio of 28.71 for the semiconductor industry. The stock trades below its five-year median P/E of 21.48 and slightly above its ten-year median P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

The chart below shows TSMC's consensus analyst revenue growth for 2024 is 21.26%, yet the forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio for 2024 is 5.71, far too low. The market may undervalue the stock relative to its future growth prospects in 2024 and 2025.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analysts rate TSMC as a Strong Buy. The consensus analyst price target is $115.17, giving the stock a 17.72% upside, as seen in the chart below.

Seeking Alpha

With one of the company's largest end markets, smartphones and PCs, starting to rebound, the semiconductor cycle looking poised to recover in 2024, and the stock selling at an excellent valuation, the market may be offering investors an early Christmas gift. I rate this stock a Strong Buy.