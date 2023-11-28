Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmont: Buy The Gold Mining Leader When Nobody Wants To

Nov. 28, 2023 1:00 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CA2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation's recent acquisition of Newcrest Mining strengthened its position as the world's leading diversified gold miner.
  • The acquisition is expected to result in significant post-acquisition synergies and improved operating leverage for Newmont.
  • Despite a weak third-quarter performance, Newmont's balance sheet and diversification efforts should provide financial flexibility and mitigate risks.
  • I argue why the market hasn't re-rated NEM's valuation upward, even as gold futures have recovered to their recent highs, suggesting a not to be missed opportunity.
  • NEM looks to have hit peak pessimism in November 2023, as buyers returned aggressively after an early scare. Buy while the market is still pessimistic.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Open Cut Gold Mine

mikulas1

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) investor endured a momentary selloff in early November, coinciding with its recent acquisition of Newcrest Mining. While it strengthened Newmont's position as the world's leading diversified gold miner, investors were likely concerned with higher execution risks. I presented in

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.99K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Diottica
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (2.14K)
I share the positive outlook for Newmont and am currently holding.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (1.58K)
im gona take look at this stk t y very much always fine work @JR Research
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM
--
NGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.