Dell: More Effort Likely Required To Secure Its Future

Brandon Bell

Thesis

In a world where technology is primarily focused on software and services, provided by either powerful mega-caps or aggressively growing medium-sized firms, IT hardware manufacturers like Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) seem to lack investors' interest. That said, Dell has entered a phase of shifting its core strategy to focus more on services as well as a straightforward path to increasing shareholder returns. As I discuss in this analysis, however, some key concerns remain.

Transforming the Business for the Future

Dell's hardware-focused product portfolio has not hindered the company from looking to provide customers with more strong value-add capabilities through technological transformation and progress. Today's customer needs including operations in a multi-cloud environment, work-from-home, Artificial Intelligence and growing Internet services demand stand at the forefront of the company's forward-looking strategy.

While striving to grow and modernize core offerings in all markets, Dell also aims to innovate further with new growth opportunities like Edge, Telecom, data management offerings, and as-a-Service consumption models.

A Market for the Future

The need for data generation, processing, and storage capacity has dramatically increased over the past decade, with growth expected to stay elevated for the foreseeable future. Global data generated are expected to grow at a 25% CAGR through 2027, while technology spending as a percent of GDP is expected to increase for another 80 basis points in the mid-term

Dell Investor Presentation

Adding to the secular tailwinds, the IT Hardware market size is expected to grow at a 7.86% CAGR through 2028 to reach $177B. The fastest-growing geographic segment of the hardware industry is located in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite not being able to match the aggressive growth prospects of the software or IT services, the hardware industry still presents a strong outlook considering its maturity and stability.

Mordor Intelligence

Despite these moderately strong prospects for the IT Hardware industry, Dell maintains a much more optimistic look, estimating its Total Addressable Market at $64B in 2023, forecasting its size at $124B (18% CAGR).

Cash Flow Performance & Profitability Concerns

Over the past 4 years, Dell has converted approximately 115% of net income to adjusted free cash flow. This impressive performance is evidence of a strong business model and efficient revenue generation. For the TTM ending in Q2 2024, the company has delivered $6.1B of adjusted free cash flow. The long-term target net income to free cash flow conversion ratio for the company stands at 100%.

While a reliable and future-oriented business model for Dell, has led to increased cash flow profitability in recent years, in terms of profitability margins, Dell still appears to experience some struggles. The company has recorded net losses (GAAP) up until 2019 and is currently maintaining a small 2.00% net margin. As the gross margin of 23.36% cannot be considered thin for a hardware-focused firm, it becomes evident that operating efficiency requires further improvement.

Growth Expectations and Forward Guidance

For the mid-term, Dell targets revenue growth of 4%, driven by its Server and Storage Infrastructure solutions. The company expects to provide additional value through gains in profitability, looking for 8%+ EPS growth. Profitability improvement will stem from three main directions. Gross margin improvement will be achieved via a product/portfolio tilt toward the company's most profitable segments. Cost Management savings have already yielded $1.4B in operating expenses savings since 2020. Share repurchases are the final pillar to improve EPS performance, amounting to $3.4B since Dell's dividend institution and aspiring to expand.

Management looks to hit its $124B revenue goals in 2027. By that time they see their product mix tilting more towards services compared to hardware, which should also assist the company with their margin expansion efforts.

Over the next few years, analysts see revenue slightly decreasing to $98.13B in 2026. EPS growth is also expected by analysts to be a bit slower than management anticipates. Both in terms of FWD P/S and P/E multiples Dell appears increasingly attractive over the next few years.

SA

Is Dell Stock Attractive for the Long-term Investor?

Currently, Dell pays a decent 1.95% dividend yield which is higher than the market average. With a target 80% of free cash flow returned to shareholders, long-term shareholders have a lot to expect from Dell. A large pile of $5B in stock buyback authorizations and a target to grow dividends by 10% annually through the next 5 years make for an ambitious goal. Both revenue and free cash flow (by means of improved operating efficiency and a superior product mix) are, however, necessary conditions for this goal to materialize.

Investor Presentation

De-levering to Improve Longevity

For a mature business targeting increased shareholder returns and free cash flow production, maintaining moderate leverage when possible is key. To that end, Dell is strategically reducing its debt balance, especially concerning Senior Notes, Legacy Notes, term Loans and, even its Revolver Facility balance. Management aims to achieve a very reasonable 1.5x core leverage by 2025, a goal that seems attainable given Dell's current financial standing.

DELL vs. HPQ

In a final segment of this analysis, I look into the relative attractiveness of the stock compared to, arguably, its biggest rival, HP Inc. (HPQ). Both companies represent mature, established players in the IT hardware industry, trying to keep up with innovation and attempting to shift more towards services within their respective portfolios.

While both companies trade at inexpensive valuation multiples across the board, HPQ maintains a small edge (P/E ratios lack comparability due to accounting considerations) in terms of valuation, EBITDA, and Net Margin. DELL however has delivered and maintains slightly better top-line growth prospects (although analysts seem cautious), even though low net margins cause concern. HPQ also offers and much larger dividend, supported by over a decade of consecutive growth.

SA

Over the past few months, DELL has performed much better and is now trading a negligible 0.10% discount to its 52-week high. Meanwhile, HPQ, which also remains a Warren Buffet holding, has recorded a significant drop as of the last few months and is now trading at a 15.9% discount compared to 52-week highs.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, Dell offers an interesting investing perspective, looking to implement a strategy to modernize the business, cut costs, and preserve its mid-single digit growth trajectory. In terms of a pure value perspective, however, and compared to its rival, HPQ the latter seems to make the better case, especially considering Dell's profitability concerns.