$40,000 REIT Portfolio With A 5.2% Dividend And 40% Upside

Dear readers,

REITs are on sale right now with the broader REIT index (VNQ) down 30% over the past two years as a result of rising interest rates. Consequently, there are many great deals in the sector today, especially if you believe that the Fed is done hiking.

Recently a friend of mine asked me about REITs and after a couple hours of going over the basics he decided to invest $40,000 into a diversified REIT portfolio that we build together.

The goal?

To have a portfolio of high quality, well-managed REITs that generate reliable high dividends while he waits for yields to drop and significant upside to get realized.

Today I share the portfolio with you.

My friend's $40,000 portfolio

The portfolio is constructed with safety in mind. Therefore, we only included high quality companies that have well covered dividends (with one exception) and that are well positioned for the possibility of high interest rates for years to come. In particular, we focused on REITs that should be able to grow their cash flow even in higher for longer, thanks to high rent escalators, high rent spreads on new leases and a stable interest expense.

The focus is on apartment and net lease REITs, because both provide good protection against higher for longer. Apartment REITs have very high turnover, which means that their lease contracts get renegotiated every 2-4 years and as a result, the REIT can easily increase rents in an inflationary environment. (Some) net lease REITs have high build-in rent escalators and even CPI-linked indexation with no caps.

In particular, we decided to include the following 10 positions:

For each ticker, I include analysis of its balance sheet below, in particular its LTV and net debt/EBITDA, as well as the percentage of fixed rate debt.

Notably, I also modelled the impact of refinancing any debt maturity due over the next two years at a 6% interest rate. This is meant to show the impact of higher for longer on NOI. The result for each REIT can be found in the last column. In the case of Alexandria Real Estate for example, higher for longer would have a cumulative negative impact of -0.9% on the NOI over the next two years.

Then, I did the same thing on the revenue side.

Here, I look at the percentage of CPI-linked leases with no caps, which is where VICI Properties (VICI) shines. I also include average rent escalators and the percentage of leases expiring over the next two years.

The goal is to asset the REITs ability to raise rents in an inflationary (higher for longer) scenario. The last column then gives an estimate of how much annual rent growth we can reasonably expect going forward.

The key here is that revenue growth is substantially higher than the impact of interest expense increases (from above).

Finally, I look at valuation.

Here, I focus on the spread between the implied cap rate for each REIT and 10-year treasury yields. I like this better than looking at P/FFO ratios, because it takes into account the level of interest rates which is a key driver for REIT valuation.

You can see the spread for each REIT in the fourth column from the right. ARE for example trades at a 1.6% spread to 10-year yields. For my forecast I assume that in the base case, the 10-year yield will decline to 4% by the end of 2025 and I also change the expected spread for some REITs (column on the far right) where I think a normalization is likely.

For example, EPR Properties (EPR) is currently way oversold, in my opinion, and I expect the current spread of 3.8% to decrease to 2.5% by the end of 2025. Combined with expected FFO growth (7th column from the right), these assumptions yield expected upside for each REIT.

Combined, my base case is 40% upside realized over two years and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Finally, since no one really knows where interest rates will be two years from now, I include a sensitivity table with expected upside under a number of scenarios for 10-year yields, as well as the spread.

You can see that the downside is quite limited as it would require 10-year yields of 5.5%+ and a 20% expansion of cap rate spreads to push the portfolio total return into negative territory.

Bottom line

This portfolio isn't for everyone and will be interest rate sensitive. That means that the biggest risk is that interest will eventually go higher in which case the portfolio will be under water. But it also means that if interest rates stabilize or drop, meaningful upside will be realized.

Let me know what you think. I'm happy to discuss in the comments.