Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Music Group: Remains Steadfast Ahead

Nov. 28, 2023 5:14 AM ETUniversal Music Group N.V. (UMGNF)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
603 Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate my buy rating as Universal Music Group's growth outlook remains sound, supported by the ACM and room for price to increase.
  • The ACM is a win-win model for all stakeholders in the value chain.
  • Music is still relatively undervalued compared to other entertainment forms, indicating room for growth in paid subscribers and price increases.

Beautiful emotional woman listening to music

CoffeeAndMilk

Overview

My recommendation for Universal Music Group N.V. (OTCPK:UMGNF) is a buy rating, as I believe the business remains fundamentally sound, with the artist-centric model [ACM] as a strong growth driver. The music industry remains underpriced compared to other forms of entertainment, which

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
603 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UMGNF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UMGNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UMGNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.