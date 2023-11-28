CoffeeAndMilk

Overview

My recommendation for Universal Music Group N.V. (OTCPK:UMGNF) is a buy rating, as I believe the business remains fundamentally sound, with the artist-centric model [ACM] as a strong growth driver. The music industry remains underpriced compared to other forms of entertainment, which should allow for further price increases and paid subscriber growth. Note that I previously gave a buy rating for UMGNF due to my belief that music subscription service is a positive trend and the business should be able to raise prices without much hurdle.

Recent results & updates

UMG reported 3Q23 total revenue of €2.75 billion, an increase of ~10% in constant currency. Subscription streaming revenue was reported at €1.06 billion, an increase of 13% constant currency, while ad-supported streaming was reported at €357 million, up 5% constant currency. Physical and Licensing revenue were reported at €291 million and €270 million, respectively. For Publishing, total revenue was reported at €491 million, partially driven by a one-time accrual benefit of €53 million. Adjusting for this one-time benefit, Publishing grew ~11% y/y constant currency. As for Merchandise and Other, total revenue was reported at €227 million. For margins, adj EBITDA came in at €581 million, at a margin of 21.1%.

I continue to see a significant growth opportunity for streaming, and the 1 billion paid subscriber target (cited by the IFPI in the 2Q23 earnings call) is still on track. The core driver here is that music is still relatively undervalued, in my opinion. If we compare music to other forms of entertainment like video games and streaming video on demand [SVOD], the revenue per hour is drastically different. Citing data from Doug’s Medium, in the US, audio revenue per hour of consumption is $0.15, vs. gaming at $0.30 and video at $0.41.

dougshapiro

While this data is based on the US only, it gives a very good idea of the relative pricing difference between audio and other entertainment. While there is no publicly available data for latest revenue per hour, I highlight that management 3Q23 earnings mentioned that audio per pricing remains very cheap.

“We have previously cited estimates that suggest that at a cost of $0.10 per hour of premium content consumed that music subscription is dramatically underpriced with respect to, for example, online video or online gaming or other forms of entertainment.” From: 3Q2023 earnings call

Using the 2022 figures as a benchmark, from multiple perspectives, gaming is 2x and video is almost 3x audio. This means that audio is a much cheaper entertainment option, which should drive subscriber growth. seen from another lens, indicating huge potential for audio to continue increasing its price, which can be seen from the recent churn performance. Recently, there was a price increase by major DSPs (digital service providers) over the past 12 months. Management noted that there had not been any meaningful impact on churn from any price increases to date.

The last point that I would make to your question is it's encouraging to hear from the DSPs that have increased prices that they have not experienced any material churn. From: 3Q2023 earnings call

It was also great to hear about the developments with the ACM. UMGNF recently signed a deal with Deezer, which I believe provides a template for deals with other DSPs and should accelerate ACM adoption as there is a “benchmark” to follow now. Other DSPs will also be able to closely monitor how Deezer is performing with this ACM and use that data to decide what kind of bespoke ACM arrangements fit them the most. To UMGNF, I believe ACM will strongly future-proof its business, as it is a win-win situation for all parties in the value chain. Through ACM, artists will get higher royalties, mainly driven by a reduction in fraud and clutter. As artists receive a larger amount of royalties, they will be more incentivized to generate content, which should boost further engagement and profits for the artists and UMG. In addition, with everyone on the same page, it would be easier to focus on improving service levels (UI/UX) to expand the overall profit pool (i.e., how to justify raising prices to the same level as other forms of entertainment mentioned above).

Lastly, it was encouraging to hear that UMGNF is still on track to meet its mid-term margin target (mid-20% EBITDA margin) in the medium term. If we look at UMG historically margin trends, it has been expanding gradually since 2020 by couple of bps every year, and FY23 the a bigger step up of 100+bps per quarter. I believe any cost savings from the cost-saving programme and faster growth from additional revenues like distribution partnerships will further boost UMGNF's ability to meet its targets. At the current margin expansion run-rate, UMG should be able to reach the mid-20s% target by FY25.

Lastly, we are currently conducting a careful review of our cost base, which we will complete over the coming months, and we will update you when appropriate about an anticipated cost savings program to commence in 2024. UMG has the world's leading capabilities in global distribution, best-in-class technology, and a flexible infrastructure to allow us to easily expand our distribution partnerships, and that's the fourth area I want to highlight today: our global distribution business, in particular our newly announced relationship with BMG. Even with the mixed impact from higher physical and merchandising revenue growth, we expect to meet our guidance for more than 1 point of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2023. From: 3Q2023 earnings call

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

The upside to UMGNF’s stock remains attractive. With my expectation of growing adoption of ACM, I have adjusted my growth assumptions from low-teens in FY24 and FY25 to mid-teens. At a high level, my logic is that with artists being paid higher, they are incentivized to curate more content, which brings in more paid subscribers (and subscribers are willing to pay more). This expands the profit pool for UMG and other stakeholders, which provides them with additional financial capacity to reinvest (better UI/UX, better merchandise, better label services, etc.). All of these should help drive higher growth than in the past.

As for margins, I did not adjust them from my previous model as UMG remains on track to meet its medium-term targets. I also continue to believe UMGNF should trade at least at 26x forward PE (its historical average) given the business, financials, and industry are structurally better with the ACM.

Altogether, I am expecting UMG to generate $14.6 billion in revenue and $2.2 billion in net income in FY25. Attaching 26x forward PE to the FY25 earnings gives me a market cap of $57 billion in FY24. Dividing my targeted market cap by the existing share outstanding of 1.8 billion, I have a new price target of $31.33.

Risk

Slower subscriber growth will definitely impact the valuation and stock narrative. A lower subscriber growth could stem from an economic slowdown that puts pressure on discretionary spending (consumers can still listen to music from Spotify and YouTube Music even if they don’t pay).

Summary

I reiterate my buy rating for UMGNF stock. Music is still relatively cheap vs other form of entertainments, which suggests room for growth in paid subscriber numbers, and also room for price to further increase. The ACM is also a long-term growth driver as it helps reshape the industry to increase engagement and profit pool for stakeholders.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.