Amazon Stock: Momentum Is Building

Nov. 28, 2023 8:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
Summary

  • Amazon is closing in on $150 per share as investors react positively to reports of strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales.
  • Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, Amazon's business momentum is getting stronger, with stabilization at AWS and robust growth in the Ads business.
  • According to our valuation model, Amazon's fair value is around $171 per share and its expected 5-year return is ~18% (far greater than long-term S&P 500 returns of ~8-10%).
  • While a pullback is certainly a possibility after a +25% jump in AMZN since late October 2023, Amazon's longer-term technical setup remains bullish, and I can see AMZN making an attempt to test its all-time high ($188.95 per share) within the next 6-12 months.
  • Henceforth, I continue to rate Amazon a "Buy" at $148 per share, with a preference for staggered buying via DCA.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Yesterday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock climbed closer to my year-end price target of $150 per share as investors cheered strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales numbers. According to Adobe Analytics, Black

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
Tippsology
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (3.46K)
Report: Amazon distribution facilities are swamped. Scrambling for trailers and drivers.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (39.07K)
CNBC reported four new big AWS clients in November.
