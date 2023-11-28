Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Equity Risk Worth The Reward In A World Of Higher Bond Yields?

Summary

  • Equities have an important role to play in a diversified allocation today, to help hedge against inflation and to navigate a lower-growth environment.
  • This year, the ERP for US stocks has declined. Our ERP metric shows the earnings yield of the S&P 500 minus the yield of the 10-Year US Treasury note, a proxy for the risk-free rate.
  • Bonds and stocks can and should coexist in a diversified investment allocation. In fact, if rates continue to fall over time, the ERP would rise, providing another impetus for equity returns.

By Walt Czaicki, CFA, David Wong and Robert Milano

Equities have an important role to play in a diversified allocation today, to help hedge against inflation and to navigate a lower-growth environment.

Higher bond yields are presenting tough

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

