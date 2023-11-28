sommart/iStock via Getty Images

To be honest, in recent months, I have turned from being an admirer and supporter of Simplify Asset Management's funds to being a critic, primarily because of the discrepancies in how Simplify markets and manages their products.

For example, the Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is marketed as a "core bond fund with credit hedges" that pay a 10%+ distribution yield, but in actuality, the AGGH ETF is managed like an unconstrained hedge fund with random looking option bets and even short equity futures positions that do not appear to adhere to the fund's "core bond portfolio" mandate (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - AGGH portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

Similarly, I was recently turned off on the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) when I noticed the SVOL ETF was being used to seed other Simplify funds, including owning over 75% of the outstanding units of the aforementioned AGGH ETF (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - SVOL portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

However, I always keep an open mind when I review funds and stocks, as I do not want past experiences to cloud my judgment. In this article, I will give an honest opinion of the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH).

The HIGH ETF aims to generate high income from selling option spreads on equity and fixed income indices. Once again, I find discrepancies in how the HIGH ETF is marketed and how it is actually managed, which reduces my confidence in the fund. However, the HIGH ETF has performed well, returning 7.0% in the past year with very low volatility.

I think investors can consider the HIGH ETF as an income diversifier, but they may want to watch the fund's portfolio closely, as Simplify appears to have a habit of managing their funds differently from how they are marketed.

Fund Overview

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF seeks to provide attractive monthly income to investors by selling short-dated put or call spreads on the most liquid global equity and fixed income indices.

Strategy In Detail

The HIGH ETF's strategy is pretty straightforward. First, the ETF invests substantially all of its assets into short-term treasury bills to earn interest income. Then it seeks to generate option income by selling call- or put-spreads on equity or fixed income indices (Figure 1). (Readers are encouraged to watch this deep dive video on the HIGH ETF)

Figure 1 - HIGH strategy overview (simplify.us)

Option spreads involve the simultaneous selling and buying of options on the same instrument with the same expiry, but with different strike prices. For example, HIGH may sell slightly out-of-the-money ("OTM") put options and buy far OTM put options on a given security, collecting a net credit (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Illustrative put spread (simplify.us)

Typically, HIGH targets selling spreads on equity and fixed income indices and ETFs (Figure 3). Equity spreads sold are biased towards puts, as puts tend to have higher premiums and equities tend to have a positive drift. HIGH aims to sell options with less than 1 month to maturity.

Figure 3 - HIGH typically sell spreads on indices and ETFs (simplify.us)

At the end of the day, HIGH aims to thread the needle between selling low income / high win rate spreads (a win means the options expire worthless) and high income / low win rate spreads by managing its option portfolio in a risk-managed, systematic manner (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - HIGH is aiming to balance high income / low win rate and low income / high win rate options (simplify.us)

There are 3 layers to HIGH's risk management. First, by selling spreads, HIGH's exposure is limited by the difference between the strikes, i.e. in Figure 2 above, HIGH has price exposure between $152.5 and $135. Another way HIGH manages risk is to sell spreads on a variety of instruments, reducing idiosyncratic risks with any particular market or security. Finally, HIGH has stop-losses in place to protect the portfolio in times of high volatility (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - How HIGH manages risk (simplify.us)

Traditionally, investors can choose to increase yield by extending duration, accepting lower credit quality (i.e. high yield bonds), or investing in niche sectors like Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). HIGH is designed for investors who want a non-traditional way to increase yield from selling option premiums.

The HIGH ETF has been modestly successful at raising assets, currently having $208 million in AUM while charging a 0.51% expense ratio (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - HIGH fund overview (simplify.us)

Portfolio Holdings

The first orange flag (i.e. caution) with the HIGH ETF is its portfolio. Recall in Figure 3 above, the HIGH ETF is marketed as primarily selling equity and fixed income index spreads. However, when we look at the actual portfolio listed daily on Simplify's website, we see the fund has primarily sold single stock spreads on stocks like Alcoa (AA), Disney (DIS), and General Motors (GM), etc. (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - HIGH portfolio (simplify.us)

Furthermore, contrary to stated bias of selling equity put spreads, we find HIGH's portfolio consist almost entirely of sold call spreads.

While these discrepancies could simply be due to the 'snapshot in time' nature of my analysis, to me, it is yet again another example of Simplify marketing one thing and doing another.

Returns

Simplify believes investors can use the HIGH ETF as a direct replacement for high yield bonds or as a yield-enhancing portfolio diversifier (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - How to use HIGH (simplify.us)

So far, in its short history (inception date October 27, 2022), the HIGH ETF has generated decent trailing 1 year returns of 7.0% to October 31, 2023 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - HIGH historical returns (simplify.us)

This compares well against the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which has only returned 4.5% in the 1 year to October 31, 2023 (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - HYG historical returns (morningstar.com)

The HIGH ETF has similarly outperformed the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV), which invests only in short-term treasury bills, with a 4.9% return in the trailing 12 months (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - SGOV historical returns (morningstar.com)

So there is some merit to HIGH's claim to be a high yield bond substitute.

Impressively, HIGH's market price (and presumably its NAV) has gone up in a straight line like that of the SGOV ETF, displaying much lower volatility than the equity markets and high yield bonds (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - HIGH has exhibited very low volatility (Seeking Alpha)

So despite my misgivings on HIGH's portfolio construction and management, we must give credit to the portfolio manager for managing the portfolio's risks well in the past year.

However, investors should note that since HIGH's inception, the S&P 500's drawdown has been capped at ~10% (in March and most recently in October) and losses have reversed very quickly, so a strategy of selling put spreads was unlikely to lose money. It is unclear how the HIGH ETF will perform in a protracted bear market like what we saw in 2022.

Distribution & Yield

The HIGH ETF currently has a trailing 12 month distribution yield of 8.3%, which more or less matches the fund's returns, so I am not concerned about the sustainability of HIGH's distribution (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - HIGH is paying a 8.3% distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Risks To HIGH ETF

As mentioned above, the HIGH ETF's portfolio currently consists predominantly of sold call spreads. If equity markets continue to rally, then the spreads could start to become 'in the money' ("ITM") and the HIGH ETF could suffer losses.

Moreover, the portfolio manager appears to have very wide latitude to choose between selling call spreads vs. put spreads, and single stocks vs. indices. While flexibility is important, it also increases the risk of HIGH's strategy.

Simplify's portfolio managers are only human, and even the best managers will inevitably make bad calls. While HIGH has operated without a major drawdown to date, that does not mean it will continue to do so in the future.

Conclusion

The Simplify Enhance Income ETF aims to be a high yield bond replacement or income enhancing portfolio diversifier. It primarily invests in treasury bills plus a portfolio of written option spreads (both calls and puts).

My main concern with the HIGH ETF is its portfolio contains mainly single stock options while the mandate was marketed as focusing on equity and fixed income indices. This is yet another example of Simplify marketing their funds in a different way from how they are actually managed.

To date, the HIGH ETF has performed well, delivering 7% in 1 year returns with minimal volatility while paying a 8.3% trailing yield. I believe investors can consider the HIGH ETF as an income diversifier, however, they may need to monitor the fund's holdings closely. I rate the HIGH ETF a hold.