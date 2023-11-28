Vectorian/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) is the leading supplier of semiconductor-based microinverter systems for solar generation and energy storage.

The company is undoubtedly one of the most successful growth stories in the past decade as microinverter solar systems have gained popularity among alternatives such as string inverters and power optimizers.

However, Enphase's recent results prove otherwise - Q3 marks the first time in several years that Revenue declined YoY. To make matters worse, the company guided for a much worse Q4, sending the stock crashing 15% the following day.

Blame years of growth being pulled forward by the pandemic.

Blame excess inventory.

But more importantly, blame high interest rates.

As interest rates remain higher for longer, Enphase's stock will likely remain lower for longer.

Growth

As you know, the Fed pulled off one of the most aggressive rate hikes in recent memory, raising interest rates by 500 basis points over the past year or so. Just look at how steep the curve is today compared to previous recessions.

This spike in interest rates significantly reduced affordability for major purchases such as homes, cars, and of course, solar equipment.

Despite strong interest in Enphase products, consumers have to hold back on their solar installation projects due to higher interest rates. As such, demand waned.

This is reflected in Enphase's Q2 results, and more prominently, its Q3 results.

In Q3, Revenue was $551M, down 13% YoY and 23% QoQ. This is at the bottom range of management's guidance ($550M to $600M) and this also fell short of analyst expectations by nearly $16M.

Most notably, Enphase's Revenue growth plunged into negative territory after three consecutive years of positive growth. This doesn't look good for a company classified as a high-growth disruptor.

Breaking it down by geography, we can see that demand collapsed in both operating regions, due to excess inventory with distributors and installers. The reasons for the inventory glut were different for both regions.

US Revenue was $350M, down 16% QoQ and 22% YoY, due to higher interest rates and the start of NEM 3.0 in California.

was $350M, down 16% QoQ and 22% YoY, due to higher interest rates and the start of NEM 3.0 in California. International Revenue was $201M, down 34% QoQ - but still up 10% YoY - due to softening demand after strong sales at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as lower utility rates.

As a result of elevated inventory, Enphase shipped fewer units to channel partners, which translated to lower Revenue.

IQ Microinverter shipments were 3.9M units and 1,586 MW, down 10% and 7% YoY, respectively. Here is the microinverter sell-through by region:

Non-California states were down 4% QoQ, as business in the region stabilizes.

states were down 4% QoQ, as business in the region stabilizes. California states were down 25% QoQ due to the NEM 3.0 transition. While it may take a few more quarters for installers to fully transition to NEM 3.0, utility rates in California are trending higher, which could increase demand for Enphase products as the payback period for NEM 3.0 solar-plus-storage systems in California improves.

states were down 25% QoQ due to the NEM 3.0 transition. While it may take a few more quarters for installers to fully transition to NEM 3.0, utility rates in California are trending higher, which could increase demand for Enphase products as the payback period for NEM 3.0 solar-plus-storage systems in California improves. Europe was down 35% QoQ. Enphase's three largest markets in Europe, the Netherlands, France, and Germany, were down 40%, 34%, and 32%, respectively. While the European market looks grim at the moment, management is confident that "the pullback in Europe will be temporary as the fundamentals remain strong" and that the company is expanding aggressively in the region.

IQ Battery shipments were 86 MWh, down 35% YoY, but a slight improvement QoQ. As you can see below, battery sell-through is much better than microinverter sell-through. As such, we can expect the battery segment to perform better than the microinverter segment in the short term.

US was up 34% QoQ

was up 34% QoQ Europe was down 14% QoQ

All things considered, Enphase is dealing with a few major challenges that are threatening the company's growth story, including high interest rates, NEM 3.0, and inventory oversupply. These led to negative growth after so many quarters of consecutive growth.

However, notice that these are all macro issues that negatively impacted not just Enphase, but the entire solar industry. It's not due to competition, mismanagement, or product recalls. It's mainly due to temporary, macroeconomic issues that make selling solar equipment much more unfavorable at the moment.

The keyword is temporary.

Soon enough, interest rates will fall and the inventory situation will stabilize. When those happen, demand will pick up once again, and given Enphase's industry-leading microinverter technology and high NPS of 75+, Enphase should return to growth mode when things do improve.

The world's transition to solar-plus-storage home energy systems is still underway - it's just taking a breather at the moment.

Profitability

With falling Revenue, Gross Profit dropped 2% YoY to $262M. However, Gross Margin continued to expand, up 600 basis points YoY, to 48%.

This improvement is primarily due to:

a $14.5M net IRA benefit under the AMPTC (Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit) as the company ramped up manufacturing in the US. In Q3, Enphase began shipments of its microinverters from its third contract manufacturer in the US, bringing the total microinverters shipped from the US to 531K, or 14% of total microinverter shipments in Q3. Management expects this figure to increase to one million in Q4, which should boost net IRA benefit and subsequently Gross Margin as well.

under the AMPTC (Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit) as the company ramped up manufacturing in the US. In Q3, Enphase began shipments of its microinverters from its third contract manufacturer in the US, bringing the total microinverters shipped from the US to 531K, or 14% of total microinverter shipments in Q3. Management expects this figure to increase to one million in Q4, which should boost net IRA benefit and subsequently Gross Margin as well. higher average selling price as 86% of its Q3 microinverter shipments were IQ8, up from 78% in Q2.

Moving on, Q3 Operating Profit was $118 million, which is a 21% GAAP Operating Margin and a 30% Non-GAAP Operating Margin. As expected, Operating Margins dipped slightly QoQ due to lower Revenue.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses remained flat QoQ at $99M, so spending is controlled, which is good to see given the challenges that the company is experiencing today.

In terms of the bottom line, Q3 Net Income was $114M, which is a 21% GAAP Net Margin and a 26% Non-GAAP Net Margin.

Overall, profitability margins look stable but expect more pressure moving forward as the company navigates through the current macroeconomic storm.

However, as I highlighted in my previous article, Enphase is the best positioned to deal with any challenges in the solar industry, given its superior profitability and ROIC.

As you can see, Enphase is miles away from its peers, which shows better earnings potential, operating flexibility, and financial resiliency. As such, Enphase should come out stronger from this solar crisis while competitors struggle to remain profitable.

Health

Turning to the balance sheet, Enphase has $1.8B of Cash and Short-term Investments with $1.3B of Total Debt, which puts its Net Cash position at $0.5B. As you can see, Net Cash remained stable QoQ - no green or red flags found here.

Inventory balance continues to grow as channel partners face an "oversupply of solar equipment", "leading to much more aggressive destocking". Enphase responded by undershipping its microinverters, which led to its own inventory build-up, as you can see below.

Days in Inventory also spiked from 37 in Q2 to 54 in Q3, which shows how serious the oversupply problem the solar industry is facing currently.

Nevertheless, Enphase produced $122M of Free Cash Flow in Q3, representing a 22% FCF Margin. Not the best compared to prior quarters, but decent enough to maintain financial health.

Almost all its FCF generated in Q3 was used to repurchase shares. In Q3, the company bought back nearly 850K shares for $110M at an average price of $130 per share.

Given that shares are now trading at $100 a share and that the company still has $890M left available in its share repurchase program, I expect aggressive buybacks in the next two quarters or so, which should minimize shareholder dilution and accelerate Earnings Per Share growth.

It's a bad idea to maximize production given the oversupply situation which is why I believe aggressive buybacks are the right way to go.

Outlook

Back in its Q2 update, management gave weak Q3 guidance, expecting that Revenue would be down QoQ. The CEO also added that 85% of the Revenue drop was due to a "one-time correction".

During the Q2 earnings call, management also gave the following remarks:

We are aggressively reducing the inventory in the channel. And we expect the channel inventory, the weeks on hand, to come back more to normalized levels at the end of Q3. (CEO Badri Kothandaraman - Enphase FY2023 Q2 Earnings Call)

As it turned out, it wasn't a one-time correction and inventory did not actually normalize in Q3.

As you can see below, management provided some very disturbing Q4 guidance, which is why the stock plummeted following its earnings report.

For Q4, management expects a midpoint Revenue of $325M, which is a 55% YoY and 41% QoQ decline. Again, that's horrifying numbers for a "high-growth" company.

Management provided further details on their Q4 guidance:

We are guiding revenue for Q4 in the range of $300 to $350 million. This reflects approximately $150 million of channel inventory correction in the U.S. and Europe. In other words, we are undershipping to the end market demand for our products by approximately $150 million. We anticipate undershipment will continue in Q1 and expect our channel inventory to normalize in Q2. (CEO Badri Kothandaraman - Enphase FY2023 Q3 Earnings Call)

In other words, there will be more "channel inventory correction" and they now expect channel inventory to normalize three quarters later than previously expected.

Management also mentioned that they are being conservative with their guidance with "no demand recovery until Q2", so there's a good possibility that Enphase beats its guidance.

Regardless, management's big miss in terms of channel inventory normalization tells me that they don't really have high visibility in the supply-demand dynamics of the solar industry.

Whatever it is, assuming a midpoint Gross Margin of 47.5%, Q4 Gross Profit is expected to be about $154M.

And assuming a midpoint GAAP Operating Expense of $144M, Q4 GAAP Operating Profit is expected to be just $10M, which is a steep drop from Q3's $118M. That is also a GAAP Operating Margin of just 3%.

If things turn out to be worse - which is possible given management's low visibility - Q4 could turn out to be an unprofitable quarter for Enphase.

While the near-term outlook seems bleak, the long-term growth story of the business remains well intact. As shown below, Solar PV installed power capacity is expected to become the largest source of electricity by 2027, surpassing any other technology. This chart alone explains Enphase's investment case.

International Energy Agency

That said, interest rates need to come down for the business to improve. At the last FOMC meeting, the Fed agreed to maintain interest rates at 5.25% to 5.50%, which was the second consecutive meeting where rates were held steady. In addition, the Fed intends to maintain a restrictive monetary policy until data shows that inflation returns to its 2% goal.

Fortunately, some signs indicate that the Fed may be ready to cut interest rates.

For one, the October CPI reading came out better than expected, indicating a 3.2% YoY inflation versus the 3.3% expected. Moreover, there was zero inflation MoM in October, less than the 0.1% increase expected and the 0.4% increase in September.

Truflation also shows that the inflation rate is heading lower in November, with a reading of less than 3%. As inflation continues to drop, the Fed becomes more motivated to lower rates.

Truflation

However, as long as rates remain higher for longer, Enphase will continue to struggle. As for the stock, it means lower for longer.

Valuation

Let's be real. After issuing a nightmare guidance, Enphase stock totally deserved the selloff.

Back in September - prior to SolarEdge's (SEDG) big miss on preliminary Q3 Revenue - analysts were expecting FY2024 EPS of $6.50. Today, they expect only $4.30, which is roughly a 35% reduction in EPS estimate.

Put simply, the selloff was justified.

Currently, Enphase trades at a Forward PE of 23x, which is a big discount from its highs of 80x and average of 40x. Again, the lower PE is justified given that Enphase will likely have negative Revenue and EPS growth in FY2024.

That said, when Enphase does return to growth, the stock may rerate to a higher multiple. The tricky part is figuring out when that will happen.

Given the grim outlook and increased uncertainty, I'm also lowering my price target on Enphase. Here's my updated DCF model - aside from lower Revenue estimates, not much has changed.

As always, I followed analyst estimates for the first three years and as you can see, analysts expect Revenue to decline by 12% in FY2024 and then return to growth in FY2025.

Based on the assumptions above, I project an $8.9B Revenue by FY2032, with a FCF of $2.4B, representing a long-term FCF Margin of 27%. Historically, Enphase has produced FCF Margins of 30%+ but I expect competition to put some pressure on margins.

Using a discount rate of 10% and a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $155 per share for Enphase stock, which is materially lower than my previous estimate of $226 - again, due to lower Revenue estimates and higher uncertainty.

Nonetheless, I still think that the stock is undervalued, and based on the current price of $100 per share, I see a potential upside of 50%+ for Enphase stock.

Whatever it is, I believe the stock needs confirmation of a rate cut before heading higher. Hopefully, that will come sooner than later - only then will sentiment flip to the upside.

For now, expect more volatility and FUD.

On the bright side, the company continues to buy back its shares and the CEO recently bought 1,118 shares at $90.23 per share, totaling $100K. For context, the last time he bought shares in the open market was four years ago - this could be a strong signal that the stock may be undervalued.

Risks

Competition

Competition in the solar industry is stacked. This includes players like SolarEdge, Tesla (TSLA), and Huawei, which have the potential to saturate the market with superior solar energy systems, thus limiting Enphase's growth.

In addition, solar components like microinverters may eventually become commoditized, which could lead to price competition and subsequently lower margins for Enphase.

Regulation, Policies, and Incentives

As we've seen, Enphase's performance is highly sensitive to interest rates, government incentives, as well as state-level policies like NEM 3.0.

Thesis

The last two quarters have been particularly tough for Enphase - channel inventory build-up, NEM 3.0, and high interest rates are putting immense pressure on the business.

To make matters worse, the current macroeconomic situation seems to have a much worse and longer impact on the solar industry than experts, including management, have anticipated.

Gone are the days of ultra-low interest rates and booming demand for solar. Now, Enphase needs to adjust to the high interest rate environment and softening demand.

Solar is a cyclical industry - and given the recent Fed pauses in interest rate hikes, the solar industry might just be at or near the bottom of the cycle.

No one really knows. It's hard to tell when the Fed will cut interest rates. Or worse, we could see another rate hike.

It's pure speculation.

But one thing's for sure: As interest rates remain higher for longer, Enphase's stock will likely remain lower for longer.

Interest rate cuts are the necessary catalyst to turn the stock around.