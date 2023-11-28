Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. court ruling rejects massive class action over 'forever chemicals'. (00:27) Fast-fashion firm Shein files for U.S. initial public offering - WSJ. (01:25) Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ members to cut oil production quotas - Bloomberg. (02:29)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday vacated a lower court's ruling that would have allowed nearly 12M Ohio residents to sue companies including 3M (NYSE:MMM), DuPont (DD), Corteva (CTVA), Chemours (CC) and others in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit has to do with the manufacturing of toxic "forever chemicals."

The court ruled the lead plaintiff had filed too broad a complaint against the manufacturers, and had not shown the PFAS substances found in his body could be traced directly to the companies.

"Seldom is so ambitious a case filed on so slight a basis," the judge in the case wrote, noting there are thousands of companies that have manufactured PFAS chemicals but just 10 were listed as defendants.

The appeals court instructed the lower court to dismiss the lawsuit, which had aimed to force the companies to pay for studies analyzing the health impacts of the chemicals.

The lawsuit is among thousands that have been filed against 3M (MMM), DuPont (DD) and other companies in recent years over alleged PFAS contamination.

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters for the IPO, which could happen next year, according to a WSJ report on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The latest report comes after Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Shein is looking to garner as much as a $90 billion valuation when it eventually has its IPO. The fashion company has told prospective investors that it's targeting a valuation of $80 billion to $90 billion in an IPO.

According to the Bloomberg report, Shein's valuation in private trades has dropped below the $66 billion value it received in a funding round in May.

Bloomberg also reported Monday that Kim Kardashian's underwear brand Skims, which was valued this summer at $4 billion, is discussing its options, including an IPO as soon as next year.

Crude oil prices slipped again Monday after falling for five straight weeks - oil's longest weekly losing streak since the end of 2021 - as traders weighed the potential for further production cuts by OPEC+ at the group's delayed meeting later this week.

Oil failed to hold early gains after Bloomberg reported Saudi Arabia is asking others in the OPEC+ coalition to reduce their oil production quotas in a bid to boost global markets, but some members are resisting.

The group already was forced to delay its policy meeting by four days to November 30 as Angola and Nigeria resisted reductions to their own quota limits for 2024, which were set out at the previous conference in June.

Front-month WTI crude (CL1:COM) for January delivery settled -0.9% to $74.86/bbl, the lowest since November 16, and January Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed -0.7% to $79.98/bbl, the fourth straight daily decline for both benchmarks.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

These are the most under-owned large-cap tech stocks - MS

Broadcom said to let go of 'many' VMware employees after deal closed: report

Albemarle, other lithium names extend losses on weak pricing as EV demand cools

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Shareholders with Holly Partners (HEP) will vote on the acquisition offer from HF Sinclair (DINO).

Dow (DOW) CEO Jim Fitterling will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Basic Materials Conference.

U.S. stocks kicked off the final week of November with all three indexes closing lower.

The S&P 500 (SP500) ended 0.20% lower. The index has seen a big rally that has put it on track for its biggest monthly gain since July 2022.

The Dow (DJI) slipped 0.16%, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) retreated 0.07%.

Of the 11 sectors, seven ended in negative territory, led by Health Care and Industrials. Consumer Discretionary ended among the top gainers while Consumer Staples seesawed and eventually closed lower.

The 10-year yield (US10Y) was down 10 basis points to 4.38%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 7 basis points to 4.89%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.05%, the S & P 500 is up a small fraction and the Nasdaq is up 0.02%. Crude oil is up 1% at more than $75 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.1% and above $37,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.06%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is up 5.3% and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is up 2.5% after the stocks were named to join the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the start of trading November 30. And despite exceeding expectations in Q1 results, along with an upbeat Q2 and FY2024 outlook, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is down 6.3% as FY2024 calculated billings fell just short of the estimated midpoint.

