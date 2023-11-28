Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mining Stocks: Unpopular Yet Promising

Summary

  • Gold mining stocks have underperformed compared to the price of gold, with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF down 1.38% this year.
  • Positive news and drilling results have been ignored by the market, causing declines even in well-managed and successful mining companies.
  • The mining sector may present a promising investment opportunity in the next few months, backed by a surging gold price and the end of tax-loss selling.

Industrieansicht des Tagebaus mit Maschinen bei der Arbeit. Das Gebiet wurde nach Kupfer, Silber, Gold und anderen Mineralien abgebaut

Iurii Kuzo/iStock via Getty Images

As the price of gold (XAUUSD:CUR) as well as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) and the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (

Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

adriano321 profile picture
adriano321
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (648)
I'm liking the significantly oversold NEM here with 10+ tier 1 mines, a 4.5% dividend and substantial copper/silver exposure. If I were to own just one PM miner - it would be NEM.
M
Miners to the Moon
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (4.09K)
@adriano321 - don’t forget AEM & BTG. By the way, if you can hold on to your NEM until tomorrow, 11/29, you’ll get the $ .40/share 4th Quarter dividend. Hold on to your BTG until Friday, 12/1 and you get the $ .04/share divy (5.2%!).
M
Miners to the Moon
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (4.09K)
@adriano321 - 11/29 NEM & 12/1 BTG dates are ex-dividend dates.
g
gret
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (3.84K)
Thanks

In general, if I had to guess, the rate money printing and deficit spending will not only continue but far outpace the relatively small augmentations to the gold supply.
FrankTrades profile picture
FrankTrades
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (635)
With 1) the price of gold, the metal, manipulated by countries with fiat currencies who have a vested interest in seeing that precious metal prices not run amok, and 2) the number of share of all combined miners (decent companies) less than the total number of shares of a single big US stock like AMZN or XOM, precious metal miners have a unique niche in terms of their price structure. That demands that, to optimize profits, those stocks be traded, not held long term. The typical deep retracements of price uptrends also make such a strategy most favorable.
