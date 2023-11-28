Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Salesforce Q3 Preview: GARP Metric And Technical Setup Warrant A Rating Upgrade

Nov. 28, 2023 8:45 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)1 Comment
Summary

  • Salesforce is expected to report Q3 results with a Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06/share and $8.72 billion in revenue, representing YoY growth of 47% and 11% respectively.
  • Expectations for the company's performance are on the rise, with EPS estimates increasing from $1.52 to $2.06 and all recent revisions being positive.
  • Key things to monitor include cost control, operating margin, and the impact of stock-based compensation on shareholder returns.
  • Salesforce's strong ecosystem makes the stock one to be bought on weaknesses.
Salesforce Building, Tysons Corner, Virginia (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' title='Liberty All-Star Equity Fund'>USA</a>)

John M. Chase

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is set to report results for its Q3 that ended October 31st, 2023 after hours on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to report a Non-GAAP EPS of $2.06/share on the back of $8.72 billion revenue. Should Salesforce meet the estimates, it'd

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (11.34K)
I am short this one again as I was when they reported Q1. It's not one of my favorite shorts, but I think that as the world melts down due to high rates and a slowing economy that it will be challenging to grow its top-line at the rate analysts expect of 11% or so per year for the next few years. Cutting operating expenses helped this years EPS outlook, but it's not the way to grow the business over the long-term in my view.

I think it's dangerous to use PEG ratio analysis in this situation. My view, though, is mainly technical right now. The stock is up a lot in 2023, leaving 3 gaps in trading in November. I am not sure that I will stick around the short side to fill that last gap, but that is down below 205, which is still up 54% year-to-date.
