Resolving An Overbought Condition
Summary
- Stocks take a breather after four weeks of gains, with the S&P 500 close to a new high.
- The broad market indexes are overbought after a record rally in November.
- A pullback or pause should be expected to resolve the overbought condition.
- I am looking for a healthy rotation from this year's market leaders into the rest of the market, which is a pullback that should be bought for 2024.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Stocks took a breather after four consecutive weeks of gains that has the S&P 500 within striking distance of a new high for the year. Warnings that large auctions of government debt would drive interest rates higher have fallen on deaf ears. Yesterday's $55 billion sale of five-year Treasuries was met with strong demand, leading to a decline in 10-year Treasury yields to 4.38%. New homes sales for October were less than expected, and the prior month's numbers were revised lower, but retail sales over the holiday weekend were reportedly very strong, rising 5-7% above last year's figures. This healthy combination of softness and strength is what has the consensus convinced that peak interest rates are behind us, and a soft landing is ahead. Everything has gradually fallen into place for the bulls, including 60 consecutive days of declining gasoline prices, which could not come at a better time in advance of the holiday shopping season. I only have one concern.
Don't get me wrong, I remain as bullish as I have all year long, but the level of enthusiasm is concerning in the very near term. It is unlikely we repeat November's performance for stocks and bonds in December, which means there could be some downside in the days and weeks ahead before the holidays. We need some downside, or limited upside for a period of time, in order to resolve the extremely overbought condition in the major market averages.
I have pointed out this overbought condition in recent days, which is best depicted below in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the S&P 500 climbing above 70 on its scale of 0-100. The RSI is a momentum indicator in technical analysis used to measure the speed and magnitude of a movement in price. On its 14-day scale, it tends to peak above 70 and bottom below 30 with a reversion to its mean. Note that it fell below 30 in October just before the rally started at the beginning of November, and it has now breached 70, which is where it stood just before the correction. The index can resolve this condition through time, price, or a combination of the two. I suspect we will see a combination, as I think investors are looking to buy any meaningful dip between now and the end of the year.
Additionally, the Volatility Index touched its lowest level since January 2020 on Friday. Volatility typically moves inverse with stock prices. Today's historically low level indicates that investors have few concerns, as the demand for hedges has collapsed with the cost of protection falling to a five-year low.
Again, I am not sounding the alarm for another correction like the one that just ended at the end of October, but simply a pause to refresh. If we need an excuse for a spike in volatility and a pullback in the major market averages, the best one I can come up with is the slate of Fed officials scheduled to speak throughout this week, including Chairman Powell on Friday. I am sure they are concerned with renewed investor enthusiasm and the impact that is having on looser financial conditions. I have no doubt they are also concerned about the fact that the consensus is convinced the rate-hike cycle has ended. I can see Fed officials speaking with an overly hawkish tone this week to arrest the rapid price increases we have seen over the past month in stocks and bonds. The open question is whether investors will take them seriously. The most recent warnings were ignored.
As for what a pullback might look like, I think it would be modest. The average stock, which has significantly underperformed the benchmark index, as seen below, would be relatively unscathed. The largest seven companies, which have fueled all the gains for the index, would probably feel the most pain. This should be expected if we are going to see a rotation that leads to greatly improved market breadth, as money flows from technology to the rest of the market sectors. That would be a healthy pullback that I think investors should aggressively buy for 2024.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.
He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments