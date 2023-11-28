Resolving An Overbought Condition

TolikoffPhotography

Stocks took a breather after four consecutive weeks of gains that has the S&P 500 within striking distance of a new high for the year. Warnings that large auctions of government debt would drive interest rates higher have fallen on deaf ears. Yesterday's $55 billion sale of five-year Treasuries was met with strong demand, leading to a decline in 10-year Treasury yields to 4.38%. New homes sales for October were less than expected, and the prior month's numbers were revised lower, but retail sales over the holiday weekend were reportedly very strong, rising 5-7% above last year's figures. This healthy combination of softness and strength is what has the consensus convinced that peak interest rates are behind us, and a soft landing is ahead. Everything has gradually fallen into place for the bulls, including 60 consecutive days of declining gasoline prices, which could not come at a better time in advance of the holiday shopping season. I only have one concern.

Finviz

Don't get me wrong, I remain as bullish as I have all year long, but the level of enthusiasm is concerning in the very near term. It is unlikely we repeat November's performance for stocks and bonds in December, which means there could be some downside in the days and weeks ahead before the holidays. We need some downside, or limited upside for a period of time, in order to resolve the extremely overbought condition in the major market averages.

Bloomberg

I have pointed out this overbought condition in recent days, which is best depicted below in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the S&P 500 climbing above 70 on its scale of 0-100. The RSI is a momentum indicator in technical analysis used to measure the speed and magnitude of a movement in price. On its 14-day scale, it tends to peak above 70 and bottom below 30 with a reversion to its mean. Note that it fell below 30 in October just before the rally started at the beginning of November, and it has now breached 70, which is where it stood just before the correction. The index can resolve this condition through time, price, or a combination of the two. I suspect we will see a combination, as I think investors are looking to buy any meaningful dip between now and the end of the year.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the Volatility Index touched its lowest level since January 2020 on Friday. Volatility typically moves inverse with stock prices. Today's historically low level indicates that investors have few concerns, as the demand for hedges has collapsed with the cost of protection falling to a five-year low.

Stockcharts

Again, I am not sounding the alarm for another correction like the one that just ended at the end of October, but simply a pause to refresh. If we need an excuse for a spike in volatility and a pullback in the major market averages, the best one I can come up with is the slate of Fed officials scheduled to speak throughout this week, including Chairman Powell on Friday. I am sure they are concerned with renewed investor enthusiasm and the impact that is having on looser financial conditions. I have no doubt they are also concerned about the fact that the consensus is convinced the rate-hike cycle has ended. I can see Fed officials speaking with an overly hawkish tone this week to arrest the rapid price increases we have seen over the past month in stocks and bonds. The open question is whether investors will take them seriously. The most recent warnings were ignored.

As for what a pullback might look like, I think it would be modest. The average stock, which has significantly underperformed the benchmark index, as seen below, would be relatively unscathed. The largest seven companies, which have fueled all the gains for the index, would probably feel the most pain. This should be expected if we are going to see a rotation that leads to greatly improved market breadth, as money flows from technology to the rest of the market sectors. That would be a healthy pullback that I think investors should aggressively buy for 2024.