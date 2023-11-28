Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
An Oil Market In Healing

Summary

  • The oil market is in a state of healing, after a disastrous month where a number of negative factors pushed prices down in unison.
  • These dynamics; seasonal weakness in demand, speculative selling, producer hedging, an oversupply of gasoline in addition to an increase in OPEC+ and US crude production, look to be running out of fuel, suggesting oil prices are probably in the process of bottoming.
  • With demand still holding up relatively well, any additional OPEC+ production cut could help shift the balance further toward deficits through Q1 of 2024, though any production increase by OPEC or Saudi Arabia would have me turn relatively bearish for the foreseeable future.
  • For now, patience is required, and for those looking to add to long-term equity holdings, it seems as good a time as any.

A story of speculators and supply

For the oil market, 2023 has been a story of the power of speculators and upside surprises in supply. Thus far, it has paid to fade speculative positioning, while those who have underestimated production have paid dearly.

Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

