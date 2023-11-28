Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Restaurant Brands: Shares Near Fair Value Amid Signs Of Stabilization At Burger King

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Restaurant Brands International have performed well since my initial coverage early last year, returning around 45% and comfortably outperforming the wider market.
  • Burger King U.S. has been troubled in recent years, but recent increased investment looks to be having a positive impact.
  • International growth prospects remain robust, with all the company's brands in position to grow their footprints outside the U.S.
  • These shares still have reasonable return potential, but with peers like McDonald's offering a similar valuation and growth prospects, the investment case is less compelling than it was last year.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Global quick service restaurant giant Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)("RBI" hereafter) has done well since initial coverage in early 2022. Shares of the Burger King owner have gained a little over 45% in that time (with dividends), handily outpacing returns from the broader

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.13K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (9.36K)
And don't forget the unquantifiable Patrick Doyle, our new Chairman. You can add another $1B in valuation right there. :)

I was just reading this interesting article on Doyle this morning, written on 11-13-23:

www.restaurantdive.com/...

Some great excerpts about QSR:

1. “It’s always a little dangerous to say this, but at the end of the day, our product is not Tim Hortons coffee, and great subs at Firehouse and burgers and chicken,”

2. “People use the term owner-operator interchangeably with franchisees, and I think where people have gotten in trouble is when they are just owners. You have to be both. An owner implies simply the capital, but you have to be a great operator as well,” Doyle said.

And then the next day, the same forum gets updated with even more kernels of wisdom from Doyle:

www.franchisetimes.com/...

1, • On why he committed $30 million of his own money to investing in RBI: “I started looking at the business and the different brands and just got very, very excited about what can be done. And, I will tell you, a year later I am even more excited than when I was first looking at it.”

2. Doyle, a former banker, said he learned that “great businesses are built with risk, and if you have zero risks, then you’re not generating great returns, you’re buying bonds or buying treasuries.”

3. On international franchise expansion: “I always start from, 95 percent of the people in the world live outside of the U.S., so eventually, the vast, vast, vast majority of your restaurants, if you've got a great restaurant business, you should be outside of the U.S.”
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QSR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QSR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QSR
--
QSR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.