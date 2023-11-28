Wirestock

The Utilities sector is bringing up the rear in 2023. So far in the year, the Utilities Select Sector SDPR ETF (XLU) is down by almost 9%, underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 30 percentage points. One of the sector's outperformers, however, is Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG).

I have a hold rating on this large cap considering its solid long-term earnings growth outlook and high yield, but its somewhat high P/E is a valuation risk.

YTD Sector Performance: Utilities Worst

Koyfin Charts

According to Bank of America Global Research, Public Service Enterprise Group is a diversified integrated electric and natural gas service holding company. PSEG has two major operating subsidiaries, Public Service Electric & Gas in New Jersey and PSEG Power, a nuclear wholesale generator and natural gas supplier. The regulated utilities serve over 2 million electric and approximately 2 million natural gas customers.

The New Jersey-based $32 billion market cap Multi-Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a near-market 18.6 forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 3.5% forward dividend yield. With earnings not due out until February 2024, shares trade with a low 16% implied volatility percentage while short interest on the stock is low at 1.9% as of November 27, 2023.

Back in October, PEG reported a solid EPS beat. Q3 non-GAAP per-share earnings of $0.85 topped analysts' estimates by $0.10 while revenue grew 8% year-on-year to $2.5 billion, also a beat. The management team reaffirmed its FY 2023 non-GAAP operating EPS guidance in the range of $3.40 to $3.50.

BofA notes that PEG's management is expected to provide additional operating updates in December or January, but concerning news came out in November when Public Service Enterprise Group filed for a mixed shelf offering - it had avoided additional equity for a long period before that announcement. Of course, it's not an immediate offer to sell securities.

In terms of positive potential catalysts, there could be earnings-accretive activities from the award of a significant PJM transmission project - a $450 million 500kV line as well as opportunities with respect to offshore wind generation assets. A risk is that further wind project terminations reduce the need for transmission build-outs.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings being about flat in 2023 compared to the year-ago figure. Per-share profits are then expected to rise by nearly 7% in 2024 with a higher EPS growth rate in '25. Seeking Alpha notes that non-GAAP per-share earnings could top $4 in the outer year. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to climb at a steady pace over the coming quarters as its earnings multiple eases from the mid to high teens. Like many Utilities sector firms, free cash flow is negative due to high operating capex.

PEG: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we apply a 17 multiple, about the industry median currently, and assume next 12-month EPS of $3.70, then shares should trade near $63, which is very close to the current stock price. Of course, with a solid growth trajectory compared to its peers, perhaps there is some upside risk to the valuation. Finally, PEG's 3.5% dividend yield is solid but slightly under the sector median's distribution rate.

PEG: Mixed Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, PEG features a lukewarm valuation, a bit more expensive than some competitors, while its recent growth history is less than stellar. But with a favorable profitability history and positive EPS revisions, there are some hopeful fundamental/quant rankings. I assert, however, that share price momentum is not as robust as indicated by its A- rating - I will detail that later.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, February 20, BMO. Before then, shares trade ex a $0.57 dividend on Thursday, December 7. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Like many Utilities sector stocks, PEG features an unimpressive technical view. Notice in the chart below that shares have traded sideways over recent quarters, and there is significant resistance in the $65 to $65.50 range. So long as PEG is under that zone, it's hard to get too bullish. I do see, though, that the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph has ventured into bullish territory - the thinking being that the upside momentum move will lead to an eventual turn higher in price.

But take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average - it is simply meandering with no uptrend as price bounces above and below the line. Thus, neither the bulls nor the bears appear in control. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price in the $58 to $64 zone, there should be some support on pullbacks from current levels. In terms of support, long-term buyers have stepped in in the low $50s.

Overall, the chart is messy and neutral, underscoring a 'hold' rating.

PEG: Mid-$60s Resistance, Lack of Trend, Positive RSI

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on PEG. I see the valuation as somewhat high compared to the broader sector, but robust EPS growth rates in the outer years warrant such a premium. The chart, meanwhile, shows price at resistance.