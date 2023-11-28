Money: All Around The Place

gawrav

Over the past several years, I have been writing about my belief that, in actual fact, there are all kinds of money floating around the U.S. financial system.

Where has this money come from?

Well, it has come from the Federal Reserve System and the Fed's many periods of quantitative easing. These periods of quantitative easing were to keep the economic expansion going through the 2010s. They were to combat the shortages and dislocations that came about during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the following recession.

And, these periods came to keep the U.S. economy from breaking apart as the world fought the uncertainties of the global disruptions going on.

The central banks wanted to keep the world money system afloat and to do it, central bankers constantly erred on the side of monetary ease to make sure they didn't make mistakes on the downside.

Trillions of dollars were injected into the monetary systems of the world. The question was always concerned with where these monies were going and how would they eventually play out as the world adjusted to moving on into a more settled world.

More and more we are starting to see where these monies are finally coming out.

Jack Pitcher, writing in the Wall Street Journal, discusses the accumulation of money that has taken place.

"Investors are plowing cash into stocks and bond funds. Invesco's QQQ exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index, reported its largest weekly inflow in history the week of Nov. 13. Funds that track high-yield bond indexes-the higher risk portion of the corporate bond market - reported their two highest weekly inflows on record in the middle of November."

"Meanwhile, institutions and investors together have a record $5.7 trillion parked in cash-like money-market funds, many of which are yielding above 5%, according to the Investment Company Institute."

Talk about a lot of money.

And one of the interesting things is the timing of this accumulation.

The Wall Street Journal posted this chart to accompany Pitcher's article.

Total Money-Market-Fund Assets (Investment Company Institute)

Note that the bottom of this curve comes around March-April in 2022.

This timing comes right after the Federal Reserve began to raise its policy rate of interest and begin its policy of quantitative tightening.

The curve accelerates upwards as we move into late 2022 and then into 2023.

Short-term interest rates are rising rapidly because the Federal Reserve is moving its policy rate of interest up at a very rapid pace.

Mr. Pitcher makes the point that most of the money now in these accounts is earning more than 5.00 percent.

Also of note is the fact that the Federal Reserve is in a monetary position of tightening. The Federal Reserve, from March 16, 2022, through November 22, 2023, has seen its securities portfolio decline by just about $1.2 trillion.

The Fed has not been operating on just a small amount of money, yet there seems to be plenty of money floating around in the financial system. In fact, the $5.7 trillion in funds now in these money-market-fund assets is at a historical high.

This just gives us a small picture of all the money floating around in the U.S. monetary system these days.

Mr. Pitcher is suggesting that the next move for these monies might be in the stock market or the bond market.

The reason for this suggestion is that the recent data on inflation was moderate enough to encourage thought about a moderate recession coming out of the Fed's efforts right now... or, even no recession at all, just a slowing down of the economy.

This would be the best of all worlds at this time.

But, the important point that I would like to make of this information is that there is lots and lots and lots of money hanging around, money injected into the economy at an earlier time, money that is now just located in one place, Money-Market-Fund assets.

My argument goes even further than this. There are still other "pools" of money to be found within the financial system, we are just not as aware of them at this particular moment to really identify them.

The concern is that these "pools" of money are funds the Fed has injected into the system over the past four or five years but are still moving around in the system.

The Federal Reserve has reduced its securities portfolio by $1.2 trillion. How much more must the Fed reduce the portfolio to really bring the financial system back into a "more normal" position?

That to me is the real question some of us are looking for an answer for.

But, then one other question poses itself in this space.

Telis Demos writes in the Wall Street Journal that "The American Borrower Is Getting Close To Maxing Out".

Mr. Demos is writing here about the credit card owner and the small consumer debt person. These people do not have the larger financial accounts that they can draw on.

These people have taken advantage of the credit market system and borrowed and borrowed and borrowed.

And, now they are near their limit.

Again we have a picture of the major discrepancies within the U.S. financial system.

One has lots and lots of money and is ready to move these monies from here to there and back again.

Then there is the less wealthy person, a person locked into the credit system with little other place to go.

What we may be coming up upon is a rise in the stock market that the high net worth individual is preparing for… and, then we have the lower net worth individual, who has used up the credit limit he has available to him.

We have a very complex, mixed-up financial system. It is highly uncertain how this situation is going to work itself out.