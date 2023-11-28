Philip Thurston/E+ via Getty Images

A look into 2024

As 2023 comes close to expiration, it's time to start looking toward 2024, and beyond. Before making any specific forecast about the S&P 500 (SP500) level at the end of 2024, let's look at the most important variables that will frame the market performance next year.

The US election in November

The first event to consider is the US election in November. This is likely the most important variable to consider when making the 2024 predictions. Based on all major polls, it appears that it will be a repeat faceoff between Biden and Trump, with Trump currently leading in the polls. And then the question is what happens if Trump wins and he is convicted in one or more criminal trials he is currently facing.

One way or the other, a Trump victory is likely to be polarizing, which does not bode well for the markets. And likewise, Biden victory is also to be more polarizing. What's the probability of a "dark horse" with moderate bipartisan agenda winning? I say close to zero. Nobody can win an election promising to cut spending and increase taxes, which is exactly what the bipartisan compromise would have to achieve - and which would be a catastrophic scenario for the stock market over the near term. The market will cheer the Trump victory.

But the Trump second term will be different, it will not be possible to lower corporate taxes anymore, so don't expect the same boost. What will be Trump's China policy? More trade wars? Not good for the markets.

But even more important for the markets will be who gets control of Congress. A clean sweep by one party in this case would be desirable, since it would lower the probability of default at the next debt ceiling event in January 2025 - and that's the next big event to consider. A split house is likely to significantly increase the probability of default - as the Democrat minority would vote against the cut in spending, while the Republican minority would not vote an increase in spending. Generally, gridlock in Congress is good for the stock market, but not this time.

One way or another, it will be difficult to make a large directional investment in the stock market until after the election, even though this time it's hard to see what election scenario would be even positive for the markets. Nikki Haley and the Republican sweep?

Stagflation or recession?

The next variable is the economic outlook for 2024. Yes, the market is certain there will be a soft landing - inflation will fall to 2% while the GDP growth will moderate to 1.5%-2.5% range. Why? It's a hope. But the reality will be different.

The lagged effects of the monetary policy tightening are starting to hit the economy and the labor market is gradually slowing. This trend is likely to accelerate, unemployment is likely to keep rising in 2024. Why? The inverted yield curve reduces the capital availability, which reduces business investment, and progressively causes more unemployment. Yes, the consumption is still strong, but the excess savings are nearly exhausted, debt is increasing, and consumers are shopping using the buy-now-pay-later scheme. The pay-later part is the problem. The housing market is frozen, and once the unemployment rate increases, forced selling is likely to cause the bubble to burst in the residential real estate market. Let's not even start discussing Commercial Real estate, which will crash with the first wave of refinancing, given the high interest rates. This all spells a recession in 2024 - and that's bad for the stock market as the overly optimistic earnings expectations would have to get downgraded.

But, the Fed could cut before the recession hits, which could cancel the recession? Very unlikely. Inflation is still sticky at a level well above the 2% target. The Fed actually needs a recession to bring inflation down to 2% - it needs the negative wealth effect. It's unreasonable to assume that inflation would fall to 2% with the stock market near an all-time high, and housing prices also near an all-time high - in this situation the consumption remains strong due to the wealth effect and strong confidence. The Fed will cut only when the recession hits the labor market and asset prices deflate - so don't count on the Fed to save the day in 2024.

But an even worse scenario is stagflation. In this scenario, inflation stays around 3%, even in a mild recession. This scenario is possible if there is an energy price shock due to geopolitics, or another round of trade wars affecting the supply of critical components such as microchips, or even food supply. This is obviously a bad scenario for the stock market because the Fed would be unable to cut interest rates despite the deflating asset prices and a recession.

Geopolitics

Geopolitics is always there as a possible black swan event. In 2024, the key issues are a) whether Iran enters the current war between Israel and Hamas, which at this point seems unlikely, b) whether there is a more serious escalation between China and Taiwan, especially after the elections in Taiwan, c) whether the Russian proxy war spreads to the Balkans, either with Serbia attacking Kosovo or the attempt of Serbia to annex the Serbian part of Bosnia - both of these events are currently progressing. And there could be more unknowns.

AI adoption

The one thing that the market is happy about is the AI revolution. Some say we are on the verge of the most important technological revolution ever with the GenAI. But which way will the AI revolution go in 2024? AI could be dangerous for people - this is not a joke. Many jobs could be lost to AI, the military applications of AI could cause "accidents", and who knows what else can come of this. At this point the market sees AI as the productivity boosting tool, and also as a profit-generating machine for the AI-based companies. The question remains how the broader economy will adopt AI, and what are AI regulations going to look like?

Implications

The market expects a soft landing - a perfect scenario where inflation falls and the Fed cuts interest rates, all before the recession hits. Further, the market sees nothing but the positive with the AI revolution.

However, 2024 will be a pivotal year in many ways. Geopolitically, we are drifting deeper into global conflict. Domestically, the US election could increase domestic polarization. Economically, we are slipping into a recession.

The stock market is currently ignoring all the macro negatives - and climbing the wall of worry. But the wall is getting taller - kind of like the wave in the "Perfect Storm".

The best hope for the stock market over the near term in 2024 is that all these negatives get delayed and pushed into 2025. That's actually what happened in 2023 - recession got delayed. But we entered 2023 with the yield curve just barely inverted - and now 12 months later the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening are much stronger. Bottom line - 2024 could be a rough year for the stock market.

Here is the chart of the 10Y/3mo yield curve inversion - the shaded recession bar likely to follow.