Adobe: A Hard To Justify Margin Opportunity
Summary
- Adobe Inc. stock has decoupled from the Nasdaq Composite Index and has returned over 85% in the past year.
- In spite of the strong narrative, the long-term impact of generative AI on Adobe's profitability is likely to be limited.
- The stock, however, is already pricing in a better than expected scenario which creates downside risk for shareholders.
It has been a couple of months since the beta launch of Adobe's Firefly, and all the hype around Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has now resulted in the stock decoupling from the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP.IND) and returning more than 85% in the past 12-month period.
The movement is reminiscent to that of Nvidia (NVDA) over the same period, with both stocks benefiting heavily from generative AI opportunities. The magnitude of both movements, however, is different, and more importantly the actual impact of generative AI on Adobe's top and bottom line is more speculative in nature.
My latest thought piece on Adobe has largely coincided with the aforementioned decoupling of the stock from the Nasdaq Index, and even though I was cautious on the stock's long-term potential, the more immediate impact was largely anticipated.
The set-up for Adobe's share price remains favorable at least in the short-run. With the narrative around generative AI gaining momentum and sell-side analysts still catching-up, ADBE could continue to outperform the broader market in the coming weeks and even months. Beyond that, however, the risks for shareholders are significant.
Source: Seeking Alpha (emphasis added).
As I mentioned above, sell-side analysts catching-up with the narrative was also a key factor that fueled the rally over the recent months, but so far the consensus has failed to reach previous highs from 2021-22 period.
The reason for that is that the impact of generative AI on Adobe's business fundamentals is still largely anticipated and hard to quantify. The recent launch of Firefly is just the beginning for Adobe, and the company expects a twofold impact across all of its cloud offerings - more customer growth on the back of lower barriers for content creation and the opportunity for price increases as the services become more differentiated.
(...) to really focus on both new user acquisition, which is going to be driven across all of those offerings, as well as with the price increase, given there is an allocation associated with it for existing customers
Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
Not surprisingly, this was the main focus during Adobe's recent Investor Meeting in October, and the twofold impact that I mentioned above is expected to be realized both in Adobe's Creative and Document clouds.
Understandably, this has gotten many investors excited about Adobe's future prospects, but even after the recent analyst rating upgrades Adobe's expected top line growth remains far lower when compared to 2020-22 period.
During the latest earnings call, the management has provided a revenue guidance for Q4 2023 in the range of $4.975bn to $5.025bn, which would result in roughly 10% year-on-year growth - slightly below the forward consensus estimate.
Factoring in current macroeconomic conditions and year-end seasonal strength, for Q4, we are targeting: total Adobe revenue of $4.975 billion to $5.025 billion
Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript.
It appears that the growth opportunity would not be as easy to take advantage of. First and foremost, attracting new users by lowering the barriers for content creation would take time and more importantly, the task of switching these users off from the free plans would be hard one.
(...) as we do this and drive new users, we expect to see a lot of new users come into the free plans. And that's going to take a little time to ramp. We'll bring them into the Adobe family, get them using the products, and ramp them to greater value over time.
Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
The pricing impact would also take time to flow through Adobe's bottom line with large enterprise customers expected to take years due their multi-year contracts.
(...) basically, the pricing changes. Just as a reminder, they have a rolling impact. We're going to start them late in Q4. And we're going to start it in certain geos only. And then, we're going to have a measured rollout in new countries over the course of the next couple of years. And then certainly also as it relates to enterprise customers, the renewal timing will probably take about three years, given the multi-year contracts that we have in place.
Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
In a nutshell, the whole top line growth opportunity would take years, and as we will see down below, it would also be associated with significant investments. In my view, this dynamic would make Adobe's future returns highly uncertain, with significant volatility ahead.
What About The Margin Opportunity?
The more attractive part of the two-fold impact we saw above is likely to be the opportunity for Adobe to further expand its margins. However, as one of the companies in the sector with the higher gross margins, it will be extremely hard for Adobe's ecosystem to drive further price premium without sacrificing growth.
On a sales multiple basis, ADBE stock already trades at higher levels to what its current GAAP operating margin would suggest, meaning that a multiple repricing opportunity appears limited at this point in time.
A major problem that the company has is its heavy reliance on stock-based compensation. Even though profitability improved during the last quarter, the total amount of stock-based compensation increased nearly 20% from a year ago and now stands at 26% from GAAP operating income.
As a share of cash flow from operations, stock-based compensation also continued to increase in recent quarters and could result in a major headwind for cash flow going forward.
Even on a non-GAAP basis, Adobe's management has indicated that it expects operating margins in the mid 40%'s going forward, but during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP operating margin was already at 46%.
So, as you think about us leading this industry, leading the inflection that's unfolding in front of us, that mid-40%s number we think is the right ballpark to think about the margin structure of the company as we continue to drive this technology and leadership.
Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
Additionally, the generative AI opportunity would also come with significant costs. The company is just beginning to invest in inference and training costs and these would not be immaterial.
(...) we are investing on training for 3D, for video, for new forms of imaging and vectors
Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript.
As a result, Research & Development Expenses as a share of Total Revenue have increased significantly in recent quarters and now stand at 18% on a quarterly basis.
Conclusion
In order to capture the margin opportunity, Adobe's management would have to prove that it could keep these costs low while at the same time gradually decreasing its reliance on stock-based compensation. Even if this is achieved, the management's forecasts going forward are for non-GAAP margin to stay at current levels.
At the same time, the stock is already trading at a premium that allows for little to no room for error when executing on this new strategy. In addition to the premium sales multiple, Adobe also trades record-low free cash flow yield, even as the level of stock-based compensation continues to increase.
All that significantly limits any further upside for the stock, but at the same time leaves current shareholders exposed to downside risk in a worse than currently-expected scenario.
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA is a former strategy consultant within the field of brand and intangible assets valuation. During his career in the City of London he has been working with some of the largest global brands within the technology, telecom and banking sectors.
He graduated from the London School of Economics and is interested in finding reasonably priced businesses with sustainable long-term competitive advantages.Vladimir is the leader of the investing group The Roundabout Investor where he teaches the process of evaluating roundabout investments; defined by potential high capital return, growth in free cash flow, safe dividends and conservative capital allocation. He offers weekly investment ideas, a model portfolio, a watchlist, macro outlooks, and sector deep dives. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
