It has been a couple of months since the beta launch of Adobe's Firefly, and all the hype around Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has now resulted in the stock decoupling from the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP.IND) and returning more than 85% in the past 12-month period.

Data by YCharts

The movement is reminiscent to that of Nvidia (NVDA) over the same period, with both stocks benefiting heavily from generative AI opportunities. The magnitude of both movements, however, is different, and more importantly the actual impact of generative AI on Adobe's top and bottom line is more speculative in nature.

My latest thought piece on Adobe has largely coincided with the aforementioned decoupling of the stock from the Nasdaq Index, and even though I was cautious on the stock's long-term potential, the more immediate impact was largely anticipated.

The set-up for Adobe's share price remains favorable at least in the short-run. With the narrative around generative AI gaining momentum and sell-side analysts still catching-up, ADBE could continue to outperform the broader market in the coming weeks and even months. Beyond that, however, the risks for shareholders are significant. Source: Seeking Alpha (emphasis added).

As I mentioned above, sell-side analysts catching-up with the narrative was also a key factor that fueled the rally over the recent months, but so far the consensus has failed to reach previous highs from 2021-22 period.

Seeking Alpha

The reason for that is that the impact of generative AI on Adobe's business fundamentals is still largely anticipated and hard to quantify. The recent launch of Firefly is just the beginning for Adobe, and the company expects a twofold impact across all of its cloud offerings - more customer growth on the back of lower barriers for content creation and the opportunity for price increases as the services become more differentiated.

(...) to really focus on both new user acquisition, which is going to be driven across all of those offerings, as well as with the price increase, given there is an allocation associated with it for existing customers Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

Not surprisingly, this was the main focus during Adobe's recent Investor Meeting in October, and the twofold impact that I mentioned above is expected to be realized both in Adobe's Creative and Document clouds.

Adobe Investor Presentation

Understandably, this has gotten many investors excited about Adobe's future prospects, but even after the recent analyst rating upgrades Adobe's expected top line growth remains far lower when compared to 2020-22 period.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

During the latest earnings call, the management has provided a revenue guidance for Q4 2023 in the range of $4.975bn to $5.025bn, which would result in roughly 10% year-on-year growth - slightly below the forward consensus estimate.

Factoring in current macroeconomic conditions and year-end seasonal strength, for Q4, we are targeting: total Adobe revenue of $4.975 billion to $5.025 billion Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript.

It appears that the growth opportunity would not be as easy to take advantage of. First and foremost, attracting new users by lowering the barriers for content creation would take time and more importantly, the task of switching these users off from the free plans would be hard one.

(...) as we do this and drive new users, we expect to see a lot of new users come into the free plans. And that's going to take a little time to ramp. We'll bring them into the Adobe family, get them using the products, and ramp them to greater value over time. Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

The pricing impact would also take time to flow through Adobe's bottom line with large enterprise customers expected to take years due their multi-year contracts.

(...) basically, the pricing changes. Just as a reminder, they have a rolling impact. We're going to start them late in Q4. And we're going to start it in certain geos only. And then, we're going to have a measured rollout in new countries over the course of the next couple of years. And then certainly also as it relates to enterprise customers, the renewal timing will probably take about three years, given the multi-year contracts that we have in place. Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

In a nutshell, the whole top line growth opportunity would take years, and as we will see down below, it would also be associated with significant investments. In my view, this dynamic would make Adobe's future returns highly uncertain, with significant volatility ahead.

What About The Margin Opportunity?

The more attractive part of the two-fold impact we saw above is likely to be the opportunity for Adobe to further expand its margins. However, as one of the companies in the sector with the higher gross margins, it will be extremely hard for Adobe's ecosystem to drive further price premium without sacrificing growth.

On a sales multiple basis, ADBE stock already trades at higher levels to what its current GAAP operating margin would suggest, meaning that a multiple repricing opportunity appears limited at this point in time.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

A major problem that the company has is its heavy reliance on stock-based compensation. Even though profitability improved during the last quarter, the total amount of stock-based compensation increased nearly 20% from a year ago and now stands at 26% from GAAP operating income.

Adobe SEC Filings

As a share of cash flow from operations, stock-based compensation also continued to increase in recent quarters and could result in a major headwind for cash flow going forward.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Even on a non-GAAP basis, Adobe's management has indicated that it expects operating margins in the mid 40%'s going forward, but during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP operating margin was already at 46%.

So, as you think about us leading this industry, leading the inflection that's unfolding in front of us, that mid-40%s number we think is the right ballpark to think about the margin structure of the company as we continue to drive this technology and leadership. Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

Additionally, the generative AI opportunity would also come with significant costs. The company is just beginning to invest in inference and training costs and these would not be immaterial.

(...) we are investing on training for 3D, for video, for new forms of imaging and vectors Source: Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript.

As a result, Research & Development Expenses as a share of Total Revenue have increased significantly in recent quarters and now stand at 18% on a quarterly basis.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

In order to capture the margin opportunity, Adobe's management would have to prove that it could keep these costs low while at the same time gradually decreasing its reliance on stock-based compensation. Even if this is achieved, the management's forecasts going forward are for non-GAAP margin to stay at current levels.

At the same time, the stock is already trading at a premium that allows for little to no room for error when executing on this new strategy. In addition to the premium sales multiple, Adobe also trades record-low free cash flow yield, even as the level of stock-based compensation continues to increase.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

All that significantly limits any further upside for the stock, but at the same time leaves current shareholders exposed to downside risk in a worse than currently-expected scenario.