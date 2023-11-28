Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Opportunities In Private Credit: Stepping In As Banks Step Out

PIMCO
Summary

  • Banks are retrenching amid liquidity constraints, regulatory scrutiny, and higher cost structures.
  • In the wake of a bank retreat, demand for capital has outstripped supply, reducing competition in many markets and creating new opportunities and a potentially stronger position for private credit investors.
  • We expect increasing opportunities are likely within private credit in specialty finance, senior corporate loans, and commercial real estate.
  • The next few years may be some of the best vintages across the private opportunity set since the GFC for investors with a wide range of objectives, in our view.

As banks pull back from many types of lending, demand for capital is outpacing supply, providing the best potential opportunities in private credit since the GFC.

Fallout from the most rapid rise in interest rates

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income.

Nice to see PIMCO jumping on the private credit bandwagon.
