Tippapatt

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is a platform that provides a range of IT service management (''ITSM'') and business process automation solutions. It helps organizations streamline and automate their workflows, allowing for efficient management of IT services. ServiceNow enables companies to enhance collaboration, improve service delivery, and achieve greater agility in responding to evolving business needs.

There's a lot to like about ServiceNow. Perhaps, the most bullish consideration is just how big ServiceNow has become, and yet, it continues to compound at a very attractive growth rates.

The detraction to the bull case is that few investors could honestly make the case that this stock is cheap.

On balance, I remain bullish about ServiceNow, Inc., even though I don't shy away from highlighting the negative aspects facing this investment.

Rapid Recap

In my previous bullish analysis back in September I said,

[...] the crown jewel of this investment thesis has to be that ServiceNow's strong cash flows, which are steadily increasing its cash position on its balance sheet, have now reached a tipping point where ServiceNow can start to return capital to investors. Altogether, there's a lot to like from this investment, even if this company stays out of Wall Street's limelight.

Author's work on NOW

At the time of those comments, the share price was flatlining. But as soon as I put out those comments, the share price started to gain favor with investors.

To be clear, the stock is not cheap, and that is a mighty blemish to my investment thesis. But I still believe that even now, there's a lot to be bullish about ServiceNow.

ServiceNow's Near-Term Prospects

ServiceNow's fiscal Q3 2023 results reflect a robust financial performance, with significant year-over-year growth in its federal business, marking the largest quarter in ServiceNow's history.

The federal sector's focus on consolidating contracts and standardizing platforms aligns well with ServiceNow's offerings, contributing to their impressive 75% year-over-year growth in net new annual contract value (''ACV'').

The company's success in securing deals, including those with the U.S. Air Force, underscores the strong demand for ServiceNow's platform and solutions in the federal space. Management is confident in the sustainability of this growth, emphasizing the long-term potential as government agencies seek to transform and modernize their operations.

Also, ServiceNow's GenAI offerings, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence, are gaining traction, evidenced by the positive reception of Now Assist, Vancouver, and other features. The focus on generative AI, text-to-code functionality, and vertical-specific solutions positions ServiceNow at the forefront of innovation, responding to evolving customer needs.

The company's strategy for the near term revolves around deepening its partnerships, notably with Microsoft (MSFT), to expand its addressable market. The collaboration aims to streamline migrations to Azure and leverage synergies to bring value to a broader customer base. ServiceNow's emphasis on a co-sell motion with Microsoft's enterprise sales teams signifies a concerted effort to tap into new opportunities and fuel growth.

Moreover, management notes the importance of the Pro Plus offering, which leverages generative AI as a productivity multiplier. This strategic move caters to customers' desire for enhanced productivity and positions ServiceNow as a key player in driving efficiency across various industries.

And yet, there are some notable blemishes that surface on the earnings call. One noteworthy aspect is the potential impact of macroeconomic conditions on IT budgets, which could influence the pace of technology investments.

Another challenge highlighted during the earnings call is the evolving competitive landscape. The company acknowledged the need to navigate the dynamics of the market while alluding to the fact that the competitive environment continues to intensify as other players enter the arena.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Impressive

NOW revenue growth rates

In my previous analysis, I said,

Despite crossing a valuation of more than a $100 billion market cap, ServiceNow continues to deliver a very respectable mid-20s% CAGR on its top line.

Another quarter of results are behind us, and I can now reiterate this assertion. ServiceNow continues to steadily compound its results without offering investors any negative surprises along the way.

Perhaps that is the appeal, the lack of negative surprises fails to attain much media attention. And with less media attention, ServiceNow can deploy its resources towards doing what it does best, growing market share.

If I were to make a forecast as to its outlook for fiscal 2024, I would be quick to note that ServiceNow's comparables next year will be an ever-so-slightly more challenging, when it comes to comparing to the very strong performance in fiscal 2023.

That being said, I believe that ServiceNow can continue to be a very rewarding investment even if its CAGR was too slow slightly and stabilize around 20%, rather than the mid-20s% we are witnessing right now, as it looks to exit fiscal 2023.

NOW Stock Valuation -- Steady Compounder

Data by YCharts

In my previous analysis, I said,

Everyone wants to buy into quality businesses at fair prices. Few businesses exude more quality than ServiceNow. The business is well-positioned to participate in the ongoing digital transformation of its customers.

And while I know from experience that a share price can always become meaningfully more expensive than I ever deemed possible, I also know from experience that nothing grows to the sky.

Alas, that's the key blemish in this stock. I don't believe that ServiceNow is cheaply valued. I do believe that the stock is fairly priced. At 15x forward sales, ServiceNow is baking in a lot of very high expectations.

Let me put this in more concrete measures. For the first 9 months of fiscal 2023, ServiceNow's free cash flow was $1.4 billion. Of that, stock-based compensation, or SBC, was $1.2 billion. How much is left over for actual shareholders? That's difficult to know, particularly given that taxes paid on the settlement of SBC were $330 million.

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, despite management repurchasing shares in fiscal 2023, the total number of shares outstanding continues to ever-so-slowly increase with time.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, ServiceNow's fiscal Q3 2023 results showcase its formidable financial performance, marked by substantial year-over-year growth, especially in the federal business, achieving a record-breaking quarter.

While the company has consistently demonstrated its capability to compound growth rates and deliver steady financial results, a notable consideration in the investment landscape is the stock's valuation, currently trading at 15x forward sales.

This valuation, though reflective of high expectations, poses a challenge for potential investors evaluating ServiceNow's future prospects. Navigating the balance between maintaining robust financials and justifying its premium valuation will be pivotal for ServiceNow as it charts its course forward, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of its financial metrics and market positioning in the upcoming quarters.