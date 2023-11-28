Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spruce Power: Rare Net-Net Trading 50% Below Cash And Generating Cash

Nov. 28, 2023 11:38 AM ETSpruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)
Dayton Investing profile picture
Dayton Investing
295 Followers

Summary

  • Spruce Power Holding Corporation: A busted SPAC trading below cash value with a new CEO and business model focused on investing in seasoned solar assets.
  • Skepticism about the board and previous decision-making, but potential for $10 per share if they don't burn cash.
  • Settlement with SEC for $11mm, leaving $7+ per share in unrestricted cash. Opportunity for value creation through partnerships and stock buybacks.

Three engineers installing solar panels on roof

nattrass/E+ via Getty Images

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) is an owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. The Company provides subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to own and maintain rooftop solar

This article was written by

Dayton Investing profile picture
Dayton Investing
295 Followers
Long-term value investor with professional experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPRU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPRU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPRU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPRU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.