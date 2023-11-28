nattrass/E+ via Getty Images

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) is an owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. The Company provides subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. Their portfolio is seasoned with approximately 12 years remaining in the contracts. Typical deals provide for the cost of the system and instillation on a residential home. The owner enters into a Power Purchase Agreement and pays back the costs of the system over 15-20 years.

The Company also engages in the energy efficiency and solar loan servicing business. The Company offers services that include asset management services and operating and maintenance services for residential solar photovoltaic projects, in addition to, loan servicing support that allows residential consumers to finance energy-efficient home improvements and residential solar energy systems. The Company also provides management services to approximately 7,500 systems owned by other companies. These services include billing and collections, account management services, financial reporting, homeowner support and maintenance monitoring and dispatch.

Spruce is a busted SPAC, with poor governance trading well below the value of the cash on the balance sheet. Moreover, they are cash flow positive, throwing off roughly $5 to $10mm annually from the current portfolio and interest on their cash.

After a terrible deal gone wrong (XL Fleet), it has a new CEO and business model and trades substantially below cash and the investments they have made in rooftop solar. We like the new business of investing in seasoned solar assets with 15-20% levered returns. They own over 75,000 power purchase agreements with residential homeowners.

They just settled a SEC investigation for $11mm and have accrued for the remaining lawsuits where terms have been agreed to and they await approval from the judge in the case. When you remove the accruals and their restricted cash, you are left with about $7+ a share in unrestricted cash. Here is the math, $193mm of cash minus $26mm of settlement costs and $38.5mm of restricted cash, leaves $128.5mm of free cash. With 17.4mm shares outstanding that is $7.40 a share. The company considers the restricted cash in their $9.14 cash per share but we are reluctant to give that any value at this time as it seems like it is out of reach for equity holders until the debt is paid down. A buyer today gets the optionality on that restricted cash, the seasoned solar assets they recently purchased, almost three dollars in value, and their NOL's for free.

Balance Sheet: The company does have $657mm of debt. However, all the debt is non-recourse to the parent company. They have hedges in place and are over hedged for rising rates. The debt is similar to a securitization of credit card receivables or mortgages. The structure sweeps cash and amortizes over time but must be refinanced periodically. Debt maturities and swap information is summarized well on page 18 of the company's recent presentation.

Top line growth will come from additional portfolio purchases at attractive prices. The residential solar market is expected to grow 20% from 2017-2024 according to Bloomberg. This growth creates portfolios that need to be owned by long term investors that can service the portfolios and hold them to maturity which is exactly what spruce offers.

Cash flow in the recent quarters has been hindered by legal fees from settlements and elective spending on upgrading solar system monitors as well as select investments in software for their servicing operations. See slide 24 of the presentation mentioned above for a summary of their adjustments. Next calendar year should be a much cleaner year and highlight the cash generative nature of the current portfolio a large cash balance.

The opportunity is attractive if the company can just trade back to cash levels but the real interesting part would be a partnership or ownership of an origination platform that could supply new deals to them rather than just buying seasoned portfolios. Another avenue for value creation is for them to aggressively buy back stock at a steep discount. They have a buyback in place but have been slow to use it so far.

The biggest risk is governance and a repeat of the poor decision making that led them into this predicament. Other risks could be maintenance and support cost getting out of control and reducing the equity returns on the quite leveraged portfolio. The company has had poor customer support reviews and has been working diligently to improve their net promotor scores over the last few years.

An activist and changing of the governance policies (they have a staggered board) and the board members would drive additional interest and confidence in the company.

If they continue to generate cash, the company could easily trade to 75% of a growing pile of cash providing 60% upside. If the governance improves and investors become interested in their solar investment opportunities we could see over 100% upside as it trades to cash and investors begin to appreciate the value of their solar assets.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.