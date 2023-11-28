Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 10:49 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Wang - IR, Blue Shirt Group

Kun Dai - Chairman and CEO

Feng Lin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fei Dai - Tianfeng Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Uxin's First and Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Jack Wang. Please go ahead, Jack.

Jack Wang

All right. Thank you, operator. And hello, everyone. Welcome to Uxin's earnings conference call for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. On the call with me today we have DK, our founder and CEO, as well as Feng Lin, our CFO. DK will review business operations and company highlights, followed by John, who will discuss our financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results that differs from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of the risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the SEC.

Now, I will turn the call over to our CEO, DK. Please go ahead, sir.

Kun Dai

[Foreign Language] [interrupted] Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings call. I am pleased to reconnect with you all today on the call and to facilitate communicate

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UXIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UXIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.