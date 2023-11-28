Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Olema Pharmaceuticals: Advancing On Multiple Fronts

Nov. 28, 2023 11:52 AM ETOlema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA)NVS, PFE
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we revisit Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the first time in two years. Olema is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing therapies for women's cancers.
  • Their primary product candidate, palazestrant, has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.
  • Palazestrant is advancing in development both as a potential monotherapy and as part of potential combination therapies.
  • The compound just initiated its first pivotal phase 3 study, and the company recently addressed its current funding needs.
  • What's next for Olema Pharmaceuticals? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Biotechnology Molecular Engineering DNA Genetic Manipulation

ktsimage

It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."― William Shakespeare.

Today, we put the spotlight on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) for the first time since our initial article on this developmental name back

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
48.02K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OLMA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OLMA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OLMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.