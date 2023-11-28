Tippapatt

A Quick Take On Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) reported its Q3 2023 financial results on November 9, 2023, beating revenue and consensus earnings estimates.

The firm operates a buy-side and sell-side programmatic online advertising platform.

Although the stock has shown a recent spike upwards, I believe there is still more room for gain due to the company's sell-side platform's growth potential.

My outlook on DRCT is a Buy at its current level of around $12.45.

Direct Digital Overview And Market

Texas-based Direct Digital has created buy-side and sell-side platforms for programmatic omni-channel advertising for small and mid-sized businesses.

The firm is led by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Walker, who has been with the DRCT since inception and was previously Acting COO for Ebony Media Operations.

The company's primary offerings include:

Colossus SSP - Sell-side platform

Huddled Masses & Orange 42 - Buy side platform.

DRCT targets small and medium businesses with revenue between $5 million and $500 million as well as agencies as clients for its advertising systems.

According to a 2022 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global programmatic advertising market is forecasted to reach $9.5 trillion by the end of 2031.

This represents a very high CAGR of 35.8% from 2021 to 2031.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a fast growth in the consumption of "easily accessible and shorter forms of online entertainment" and the increasing integration of AI-based technologies that may improve recommendation and matching engines.

However, data privacy rules and policies may reduce the growth trajectory of certain parts of the programmatic advertising market.

As the chart shows below, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance [BFSI] market is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by the Automotive industry:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Google

Facebook

Amazon

Verizon

AT&T

Comcast

The Trade Desk

PubMatic

Magnite

Acuity Ads

Numerous sell-side companies.

Direct Digital's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (blue columns) has grown sharply in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter (red line) has also materially increased recently:

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower in recent quarters; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have also trended lower, showing increasing efficiencies in generating incremental revenue:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have produced strong growth in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, DRCT's stock price has risen 403.6% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) gain of 44.95%:

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $5.5 million in cash and equivalents and $23.6 million in total debt, of which $1.1 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $2.6 million, during which capital expenditures were $0.8 million. The company paid $0.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Direct Digital

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (Trailing Twelve Months) Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 1.0 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 12.3 Price / Sales 0.9 Revenue Growth Rate 105.3% Net Income Margin 3.2% EBITDA % 8.1% Market Capitalization $126,860,000 Enterprise Value $145,770,000 Operating Cash Flow $3,400,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.32 Forward EPS Estimate $0.80 Free Cash Flow Per Share $0.18 SA Quant Score Strong Buy - 4.99 Click to enlarge

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Based on the DCF, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $17.88 versus the current price of $12.59, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, assuming a conservative growth rate.

Commentary On Direct Digital

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2023's results, management's prepared remarks highlighted its partnership with Amazon via its Colossus SSP sell-side platform.

This and other partnerships accounted for the sell side platform's revenue growth of 174% YoY.

The firm also completed its shareholder-friendly warrant redemption initiative "in an effort to protect against shareholder dilution and combat warrant overhang of the stock."

In the conference call, analysts asked leadership about sell-side margin trajectory, revenue growth dynamics and current market conditions.

Management replied that it expects to return to a gross margin of 14% to 15% in 2024.

The firm is generating revenue growth from partnerships, increasing spending by existing clients and more advertising impressions.

Leadership reiterated its bullish outlook based on existing market conditions, which it believes are favorable.

Total revenue for Q3 2023 rose by 128.8% year-over-year, but gross profit margin dropped by 9.0%.

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell 9.3% YoY, a positive signal, while operating income rose by 150%.

The company's financial position is moderate for its size, with some liquidity, a greater amount of long-term debt and a small amount of positive free cash flow.

Looking ahead, management revised its full-year 2023 revenue guidance upward to $180 million at the midpoint of the range.

Consensus revenue estimates for 2024 are currently at $215 million, or 19.4% growth over projected 2023 revenue.

However, given the firm's momentum for its sell-side platform, I suspect these 2024 figures may be on the low side.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include growing advertising impressions, a strong Q4 period and a longer period ahead of political spending in the presidential election year in 2024.

Although the stock has shown a recent spike upwards, I believe there is still more room for gain due to the company's sell-side platform's growth potential.

My outlook on Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. is Buy at its current level of around $12.45.