Ares Capital Vs. Blue Owl Capital: One Has The Edge

Nov. 28, 2023 12:49 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC), OBDC14 Comments
Summary

  • Ares Capital and Blue Owl Capital are two of the largest BDCs with dividend yields of nearly 10%.
  • OBDC has a higher NII coverage ratio than ARCC, giving it more scope to pay special dividends.
  • OBDC's portfolio has a smaller percentage of underperforming investments compared to ARCC, indicating a somewhat lower risk of rising non-accruals.

Boxing gloves hanging on wall with grunge gray background and copy space

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) are two of the largest business development companies [BDCs] and both offer dividend yields of nearly 10%. They also both offer reasonable net investment income [NII] coverage ratios

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
180 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

C
Contrarian58
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (44)
Hard to go wrong with either of these two. I own both in roughly equal dollar amounts, and add when they dip below my average price.
R
Rellif
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (381)
Quick review of the Top Ten in the BIZD Index which includes ARCC and OBDC. Review shows price target, EPS TTM and EPS next year, current dividend and other financial data. Long ARCC and OBDC potentials looking good.

drive.google.com/...
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (2.12K)
Started purchasing ARCC in 2018 at $16 per share and added considerably during the pandemic at $14 when the shares dropped below $11. Have reinvested all dividends and added shares whenever the stock price dropped below $18.
Reinvested dividends have added 60% more shares and I believe the dividend is very secure in this well managed company as spillover exceeds $1.19 per share.
losbronces profile picture
losbronces
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (1.98K)
@Jlexus1953 i just wish they would give us more of that income rather than paying the taxes for not distributing it.
d
7102dataflow
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (11)
solid comparison; perhaps a little redundancy in paragraphing. I too own both.
G
Ginger234
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (124)
I have owned ARCC since 2012, whenever I have “chuncks” of disposable income I dump it into ARCC. Currently I have 97,421 shares, which yields me $187,048 a year and compounds every qtr as the dividends are reinvested every qtr. I will retire in approx (4) years and the dividends will supplement my monthly social security income! The stock has never let me down: LONG ARCC.
w
woofer11201
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (72)
I am a long term holder of ARCC (I have also owned OBDC, both are good). Back in the day, ARCC did not earn enough to fully fund their dividend. Instead of cutting, they waived their management fee, for if I recall correctly, a full year. Accordingly, ARCC is a permanent part of my portfolio.
O
Optician52
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (345)
I love them all !
OBDC
MAIN
ARCC
CCAP
HTGC
BXSL
Just the Millionaire next door profile picture
Just the Millionaire next door
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (4.51K)
Well done. I own boh.
chuckfinn profile picture
chuckfinn
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (195)
Own both
u
usiah
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (13.92K)
Staying with ARCC.

Retired income investor
beachcowboy profile picture
beachcowboy
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (34)
Very concise and on point comparison. I own both and continue to add to both positions.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (2.5K)
A very good write.
r
robichaux
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (1)
That's a very helpfl analysis. Thanks!
