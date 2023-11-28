Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buying CIBC Ahead Of Earnings

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.95K Followers

Summary

  • CIBC stock has lost about 5.75% in the past 3 ½ months, while the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
  • CIBC's upcoming quarterly earnings will disappoint, with lower net income compared to 2022.
  • Despite the problems and risks, the dividend is secure and the stock offers attractive cash flows relative to the risk-free rate.

CIBC and Bay buildings at Bloor and Yonge, Toronto

PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been about 3 ½ months since I suggested that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stock should be avoided, and in that time the shares have lost a total of about 5.75% against a

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.95K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CM
--
CM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.