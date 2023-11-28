Just_Super

It's been a brutal year for alternative energy companies and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), like many of its peers such as Enovix (ENVX) and Stem (STEM), has seen a brutal drop in its market cap. AMPX is down 46% year-to-date even as it continues to notch new purchase orders for its silicon anode battery. The company is developing extremely high energy density batteries for a number of use cases focused on unmanned aerial systems, air transportation, wearables, and electric vehicles. EVs are a huge market set for sustained growth on ramping adoption. US sales came in at 313,086 in the third quarter of 2023 and that was a new volume record and an increase of 50% year-over-year with sales set to eke above 1 million units in November. I've always been drawn to future-proofing my portfolio with adequately sized positions in companies building technology that facilitates tranches of the future. For AMPX, this is a low-carbon and more electrified world. Is the ticker a buy after the retrenchment from highs?

Amprius Technologies November 2023 Investor Presentation

High energy density batteries would enable applications to do significantly more. EVs will have enhanced range with no marked gains in weight, eVTOLs will see their service radius expanded, and recon drones will have greater endurance in the sky. Whilst AMPX stated earlier in March that it has developed a 500 Wh/kg battery, purchase orders have been concentrated on its 450 Wh/kg platform cells. For some context, the Tesla 2170 battery supplied by Panasonic is 242 Wh/kg. However, these battery stats are only relevant for the bull case if AMPX can produce its battery at commercial volume at scale. A recent purchase order for custom 450 Wh/kg platform cells from three electric aviation OEMs underscores the promise of the technology if commercial momentum at scale is reached. I last covered AMPX back in the early summer with a neutral position.

Factory To Drive Commercial Scale And Momentum

AMPX has a lease agreement to build a 775,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado that will enable an initial 500 megawatt-hours battery production footprint, eventually expanding up to 5 gigawatt-hours. The facility is targeted to be operational in the first half of 2025 with construction costs minimized as it's essentially retrofitting the interior of a long-vacant industrial building that previously served as a distribution center for Sears and Kmart. The company is also moving to 10x capacity at its Fremont facility in the meantime through a new proprietary anode production line.

Amprius Technologies November 2023 Investor Presentation

Whilst the lack of numbers from their announced purchase orders makes it hard to build a picture of the trajectory of financials, the Colorado facility coming online in around 18 months is a plus for the company's bull case. Cash is the bottleneck for any such speculative investment. Hence, the longer it takes to get to market the more inherent risk posed by the company to its investors. AMPX's customer list includes Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), and AeroVironment (AVAV) and this serves as a vote of confidence in its tech with recent wins showing commercial momentum. We're still in the early stages though with AMPX reporting fiscal 2023 third-quarter revenue of $2.8 million, up 250% over its year-ago comp. The two core line items are cash and equivalents and free cash flow.

Liquidity, Fundraising, And Improving Macro Picture

Data by YCharts

Cash and equivalents stood at $53.4 million at the end of the third quarter, down $11.6 million sequentially on the back of a free cash burn of $17.6 million. However, capital expenditure for the third quarter was higher due to the expansion of the Fremont facility. The company's trailing 12-month cash burn from operations at $26.5 million means its cash runway can cover its operational expenditure for well over one year. However, AMPX needs to actually ramp up capital expenditure and expects to spend another $5 million to $7 million on Fremont by the end of 2023. There are not enough funds for what's set to be at least a $200 million investment in the Colorado facility. The company will need to raise more money and has filed for a mixed securities shelf offering of up to $400 million.

Whilst the current low stock price provides a comparatively more constrained scope to raise funds, this could change on the back of rate cuts next year. The CME's 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data is currently placing the odds of any further rate hikes at near-zero with the first 25 basis point cut expected in the summer of 2024. With the Fed done, future rate cuts should have the reverse impact of the last two years. This would be to revive risk-on sentiment and improve the flow of capital to the loss-making but high potential growth parts of the markets that have seen their valuations compress. AMPX's risk-and-reward paradigm is better against this macro backdrop but bears would also be right to flag that executives have been selling shares with the CTO recently disposing of 80,000 shares, 73% of his prior position. To be clear, insiders sell shares for various reasons, but doing so with the stock trading at lows and against no open market buys over the last three months does not infer confidence. I remain neutral.