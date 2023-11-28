Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amprius Technologies: Is This A Speculative Buy For 2024?

Summary

  • Amprius Technologies is developing high energy density batteries for various applications, including unmanned aerial systems, air transportation, wearables, and electric vehicles.
  • The company has received purchase orders for its 450 Wh/kg platform cells, which offer higher energy density than Tesla's batteries.
  • Amprius has a lease agreement to build a facility in Colorado that will enable battery production at a commercial scale, but it will need to raise more funds to support the expansion.
Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

It's been a brutal year for alternative energy companies and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), like many of its peers such as Enovix (ENVX) and Stem (STEM), has seen a brutal drop in its market cap. AMPX is

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.05K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Comments (3)

JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (4.17K)
Excellent review, but surprisingly limited perspective. Given that AMPX has successfully pushed the power envelop beyond the competition, raising new capital will not be any barrier. In fact, $200 mil is such a small cost, I expect the company to be bought out.
R
RupertPractice
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (23)
@Pacifica Yield Could you try and guess a range of revenue run rate outcomes from a 500 megawatt-hours battery production plant. As in, what would this revenue be if we assume x number of 450 Wh/kg batteries can be produced in a plant that size and the selling price would be between $y and $z each? Do you have any guesses for the values of x, y, z above?
S
Seeburto
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (4.48K)
Of course it is speculative. I keep DCAing to my desired position. 2024? We can hope!
