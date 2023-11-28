Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 12:25 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference November 28, 2023 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Mehrotra - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Murphy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Arcuri - UBS

Tim Arcuri

Hi. Thank you. I'm Tim Arcuri. I'm the semiconductor analyst here at UBS. Very pleased to have Micron kick off the conference with us. Our first year having this conference. Very pleased to have both Sanjay and Mark here. And so we saw the 8-K this morning just now. So maybe that's a good way to start off the conversation. So maybe you can run through how the quarter played out. I saw revenue was quite a bit better, earnings toward the high end, gross margin approaching breakeven. Just talk through some of the dynamics behind that.

Sanjay Mehrotra

So I can get started here. First of all, Tim, thank you for having us here. Great to see you all. And of course, during the course of the presentation, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements. There are risks and uncertainties associated with those. Our risk factors are listed in our SEC filings that we make from time-to-time, please do refer to those.

So last update that we had provided was at the time of our earnings call at the end of September in the Q4 earnings call. And in that update, we have said that, industry environment was improving, inventories were improving and that we were seeing pricing bottoming out. In fact, pricing is starting to increase. We had also guided to increasing revenues and overall improved outlook for the year. And we had guided at that time to $4.4 billion in revenue, plus/minus $200 million, and we had guided to gross margins at minus 4%, plus/minus 200 basis points.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.