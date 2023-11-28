Oppenheimer: Higher Rates Save Growth, Buyback Activity
Summary
- Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a private client financial advisory with a sales and trading business and mid-market investment bank.
- The company has shown resilience during tough market cycles and has potential downside protection thanks to mid-market positioning and countercyclical revenue sources.
- The buyback of shares and potential for a higher dividend in the future make Oppenheimer Holdings an interesting investment opportunity.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) is mainly a private client financial advisory, but also has a sales and trading business as well as a mid-market investment bank. In general, we actually think that considering some resilient streaks in the business over this tough cycle, while also having further downside protection if markets go down again, and being levered to an eventual recovery, the multiple looks quite low, which we can quite conservatively annualize it at around 10x. Most of the payout is in buybacks, which we think is appropriate currently, and longer term that could open up for a higher dividend as the burden will be lower with fewer shares outstanding.
Earnings Notes
We note improvements in capital markets on a YoY basis, rare among advisory stocks, and general resilience in investment banking, or IB, which is typical in mid-market currently. Capital markets have been exceptionally weak with large-ticket advisory franchises, but the need to eventually raise capital, even if in unfavorable conditions, has likely helped OPY as smaller corporates are still active in the M&A space and are maintaining a certain capital intensity. Advisory fees from IB have suffered more which is unexpected, but the overall performance in IB is in line with the resilience that we've been observing over the latest cycle in mid-market advisory.
Gains in the general market are adding to the advisory fees associated with private clients and assets under management are growing, and the associated decreases in liquidity are creating modest pressure on the revenues that can be generated by the sales and trading businesses.
Interest income has also been a major help. Even if it is quite a small proportion of revenue, the sheer increase in rates has meant growth that's more solid ahead the typical operating segments.
We also note the buybacks of 437k shares, which approximately equates to around a 4% buyback yield. OPY's lagging stock price performance and overall resilience and valuation make us pretty happy with the buyback, which we think is fundamentally value-additive.
Bottom Line
Oppenheimer Holdings' annualized EPS is above $4 per share, so the P/E is around 10x. The logic of annualizing is that there is a certain amount of downside protection, and while this year's post-Thanksgiving dealmaking is underwhelming, protection provided by the S&T business as well as general resilience in AUM for a broad-based PCG player like OPY should balance out to an average performance over the next three quarters similar to this Q3.
10x is not very high. While there are still better deals on the market, it shouldn't be a bad entry point, either, for investors or the company itself, which is buying back shares. Buybacks were done last year as well, with more than 10% of share bought back between 2021 and 2022. In the future, we think that continued buybacks at these current prices will nicely reduce the dividend burden for remaining Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. outstanding shares, and there could be scope for a more generous dividend in the future which would be more in line with what you'd expect from a primarily AM business, which usually have decent yields. On valuation and the potential income proposition, with current comprehensive shareholder payout yields looking good, make Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. somewhat interesting.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.
They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)