Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 12:49 PM ETAvance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCPK:AVACF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oystein Kalleklev - CEO

Randi Bekkelund - CFO

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avance Gas Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Oystein Kalleklev, CEO. Please go ahead.

Oystein Kalleklev

Thank you and good afternoon and welcome to Avance Gas' third quarter earnings presentation. As mentioned, I'm Oystein Kalleklev, CEO of Avance Gas and as usual, I will be joined by our CFO, Randi Navdal Bekkelund who will guide you through the financials a bit later in the presentation. As mentioned, you can submit questions either by the telephone conference or using the chat function, and we will cover the questions at the end of the presentation.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the picture on the front page. Here you can see [indiscernible], one of our VLGCs leaving the Panama Canal, which we thought would be an appropriate picture for today's presentation. As you are probably aware of Panama has experienced significant growth this year, which have reduced water levels to such low levels that the canal authorities have been forced to cut daily, allowed transit by half in order to preserve fresh water.

The reduced capacity in Panama has dramatically increased sailing distances for VLGCs and thus made the freight market super tight. We will discuss the situation in Panama and implication for VLGCs freight market in more detail in the market section. In the picture ahead, Sirocco

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AVACF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVACF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.