Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Silvercorp Metals Trade: A Full Position Running Higher

Nov. 28, 2023 2:04 PM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), SVM:CA
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Silvercorp Metals Inc.'s Q2 production and sales show a decline in silver production but an increase in gold production and overall positive performance.
  • Production costs have declined, while selling prices for gold, silver, and lead have increased.
  • We forecast a large ramp in production, coupled with favorable pricing, indicating continued upside for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Trader investor analyst using mobile phone app for cryptocurrency stock market, analyzing graph trading data index investment growth chart, plans strategy. Close-up of male hands holding smartphone

Kateryna Onyshchuk

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is one of several Canadian mining companies and one that we offered a public trade from the analysts at our Investing Group in August. You can review the details of

Looking for rapid-returns? Our best price EVER

Win with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

We activated our CYBER Week Deal. This is the best price we will ever offer. Join Seeking Alpha's premier service while spots remain, the offer expires when the remaining 4 spots are filled. Act NOW.

Yes, let's get started!

Enjoy a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied (you will be). There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, with great benefits. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.87K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SVM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SVM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVM
--
SVM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.