3.5% Yield And Over 15% Annual Return Potential - I Really Like Medtronic

Nov. 28, 2023 2:04 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)9 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medtronic is a well-diversified healthcare company with strong secular growth and pricing power.
  • The company has four major business segments, each contributing over $2 billion in annual revenue.
  • Medtronic's recent financial results have exceeded expectations, and the company has adjusted its full-year guidance upward.
American President with face mask against CoV infection. 100 dollar banknote. Coronavirus in United States. Concept quarantine and recession. Global economy hit by corona virus outbreak and pandemic

Diy13

Introduction

It's time to discuss a stock that combines so many of the benefits that turn stocks into long-term compounders: a decent dividend yield, consistent dividend growth, a fortress balance sheet, strong secular growth, a very attractive valuation, and high total return potential.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.55K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

R
RWilliam
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (8.55K)
Good article, I agree, thx! I’m up 8.8% as of now on my new MDT position. Ironically I went to add today and didn’t. I might be wrong but I think it retests lower to 73-74. MDT needs to take out 82.9 and hold to add more. Long MDT.
d
ding dong
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (6.09K)
The 52-week low was right about Oct/31 and since then it has been up. I think the price here is determined all by the institutions and there shouldn't be tax loss selling in December. How do you read?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (10.67K)
@ding dong I don't think it will have a major impact.
settekr profile picture
settekr
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (153)
@ding dong Why do you think there shouldn't be tax loss selling in Dec?
I strongly considered selling my position but chose elsewhere, for some of the reasons in Leo's article above...
Deebeeng profile picture
Deebeeng
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (1.19K)
Thanks Leo. I think the future is very bright for medical devices and MDT in particular. If you look at the healthcare trends in this country it’s very bullish for this sector. MDT is 4% of my 2038 income portfolio currently DRIPping away
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (10.67K)
@Deebeeng Yes! I think MDT is in a fantastic spot. They may even take some market share from companies like ISRG
settekr profile picture
settekr
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (153)
@Deebeeng Schwab tells me I can't DRIP $MDT... Irish company?
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (1.27K)
Great summary - I started a monthly DRIP with MDT earlier this year. HC is one of 5 sectors of focus during my R years. MDT has dipped in price but I believe they are a solid long term play. Thanks again !
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (10.67K)
@dbchambers Very nice. As always, thank you for stopping by!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

