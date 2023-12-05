Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Navigating between Fed decisions, inflation trends, recession risk, and economic stability will no doubt challenge investors in 2024. But the demanding environment also may deliver satisfying results for those making careful - and savvy - decisions.

Seeking Alpha analyst Leo Nelissen says that despite uncertainties heading into the new year, investors who put an emphasis on quality dividend stocks, undervalued sectors, and cautiously chosen growth companies may achieve market-beating performances. Investors also need to maintain a cash position for strategic buys.

One item to keep in mind: Markets typically peak before the start of a recession and bottom out before the conclusion, the analyst points out.

Nelissen presents his approach to maneuvering the evolving financial landscape in this Q&A:

Seeking Alpha: Investors are fretting about a possible recession. How likely is a recession in 2024?

Leo Nelissen: The R-word is always on everyone's mind. After all, recessions are associated with (often steep) stock price declines, which makes sense.

Using the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy, we see that recessionary periods often come with lower stock prices. The dot-com bubble was a nasty one. The Great Financial Crisis that followed was even worse.

Since then, we had one minor manufacturing recession and a very brief pandemic that saw a fierce but short sell off.

Data by YCharts

Based on that context, Fidelity highlighted a very interesting statistic using data going back to 1945. I added some emphasis:

So, how do stocks perform when the economy is faced with a recession? The S&P 500 surprisingly rose an average of 1% during all recession periods since 1945. That's because markets usually top out before the start of recessions and bottom out before their conclusion. In other words, the worst is over for stocks before it's over for the rest of the economy. In almost every case, the S&P 500 has bottomed out roughly four months before the end of a recession. The index typically hits a high seven months before the start of a recession.

This is so important to keep in mind as a recession is based on GDP data. GDP data is what professionals call "lagging." It's also why I never discuss GDP numbers in my articles.

As most of my readers know, I like to focus on leading indicators like the ISM Manufacturing/Services Index, regional manufacturing surveys, global purchasing manager indices, consumer sentiment, and related indicators.

Speaking of these indicators, the risks of a recession are elevated.

For example, the ISM Manufacturing Index has been in a downtrend since early 2021. It has been in contraction since Q4 2022.

Bloomberg

This is one of the reasons why some cyclical stocks are doing so poorly this year.

What's interesting is that there's an indicator that incorporates multiple leading and coincident indicators. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index combines the ISM index, consumer expectations, interest rate spreads, consumer goods orders, building permits, jobless claims, and other indicators.

As we can see below, this indicator is currently in its steepest year-over-year decline since the pandemic.

Wells Fargo

The chart above also shows the high correlation with GDP growth. Although the correlation isn't perfect, LEI declines this severe have always resulted in a recession.

Based on this context, it's a bit more complex, as we're also dealing with sticky inflation and elevated rates.

The good news is that inflation has come down from more than 8% to roughly 3%. The latest inflation numbers are just 120 basis points above the Fed's target.

Data by YCharts

That's a great trend.

The bad news is that inflation is sticky. In the past few months, inflation has made no new lows.

Even worse, in the past two months, month-over-month inflation readings have been significantly higher compared to the three months prior to that.

Bloomberg

This is one of the reasons why the Fed isn't so sure it can start lowering rates again anytime soon.

The same goes for wage inflation, which is still above 5.0%, putting pressure on companies and forcing them to use prices to offset pressure on margins.

Federal Bank of Atlanta

To make things worse, consumers have become very sensitive to inflation.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that half of U.S. consumers feel very stressed about inflation. More than 75% feel at least moderately stressed.

Bloomberg

As a result, consumer sentiment has declined for two straight months again, while long-term consumer inflation expectations have hit the highest level since 2011.

Bloomberg

Due to these developments, a recession in 2024 is likely unless inflation comes down so quickly that the Fed is able to cut rates, taking some pressure off the economy.

After all, time is a huge issue!

Over the next two years, roughly 9% of corporate and government bonds mature, which will have to be refinanced at higher rates.

Bloomberg, Game of Trades

Meanwhile, 40% of Russell 2000 companies are losing money, which shows the risk to the real economy in case the Fed is not able to cut rates without igniting a second wave of inflation next year.

Apollo Global Management

This reeks of a recession!

SA: Given the uncertain environment, should investors focus on safe and steady ideas, including dividend stocks? These are the typical approaches, but is there more to this angle?

LN: We started this article off a bit bearish. Nonetheless, I do not hold any shorts. I have also not been a net seller in 2023. I'm saying "net seller" because I did sell some positions. However, I added new companies as well.

In fact, I have never invested more money in stocks than in 2023.

That's partially due to my income being higher than expected and the fact that I use opportunities when I see them - even when facing elevated recession risks.

Why?

Because of the aforementioned fact that investment opportunities often occur before a recession is made official.

Having said that, there's more to it than elevated recession risks. We're also dealing with elevated valuations.

In October, I tweeted the chart below showing an elevated Shiller price/earnings ratio and what this means for forward returns.

On a side note, two months later, the ratio is still at 30.9x. So, these numbers are still up to date.

Wall Street Journal

As we can see in the overview above, the more expensive stocks are, the lower future returns tend to be.

At current valuations, odds are the S&P 500 will return between 3% and 5% per year over the next 10 years. It could be lower or higher, depending on how high economic growth is. After all, the price-to-earnings ratio relies both on price and earnings.

The chart below shows similar numbers. The current S&P 500 P/E ratio hints at a 5%-ish return over the next decade.

Bank of America

Interestingly, when excluding the Magnificent 7 (the FANG+ stocks), the return rises to almost 10%.

So, what does this tell us?

Odds are that this is a stock-picking market!

To give you more data, the top 10 holdings of the S&P 500 currently account for 32% of the index.

As soon as that number gets close to 20%, the odds are that an equal-weight version of the S&P 500 outperforms the market-weighted S&P 500.

Schroders

In other words, to summarize our findings so far:

We're dealing with elevated recession risks.

The S&P 500 has become top-heavy.

Valuations are stretched going into a possible recession.

Longer-term returns could be subdued.

That's why I focus on a few key themes.

Due to the mix of economic headwinds and elevated rates, I'm exclusively buying long-term investments with strong balance sheets. This means companies with a BBB+ credit rating or better.

For example, looking at data from the Great Financial Crisis, we see that the default rates of companies with BBB+ or better balance sheets were below 0.50%. Once companies are rated below BB- it gets very risky when economic growth conditions turn sour. This means that even BBB or BBB- ratings are fine. After all, both of these ratings are still investment-grade ratings.

Standard & Poor's

Furthermore, I'm focused on underperforming sectors and themes.

This brings me to a tweet I wrote on Oct. 26, when I highlighted my strategy based on elevated odds of poor S&P 500 returns in the future.

X/Twitter

I'm buying energy companies, which I expect to protect me against sticky inflation. I also believe that in the event of improving economic growth, we could see a rapid oil price uptrend to triple digits in dollars. I like energy companies with low breakeven prices, healthy balance sheets, and a willingness to distribute most of their free cash flow to shareholders.

I like beaten-down cyclical stocks. This includes railroads, machinery companies, and certain consumer stocks with proven track records, which I'm buying on weakness. This is based on the aforementioned phenomenon where cyclical stocks price in a recession well before it happens. I'm not going all in, but I'm gradually buying these stocks when the valuation offers a significant margin of safety.

I have aggressively bought defense contractors this year as I like that most are undervalued, have top-tier balance sheets, anti-cyclical demand, and the benefits of increasing global tensions.

While I'm not a high-yield investor (I prefer dividend growth over dividend yield), I'm increasingly looking for income plays, as I believe that a much bigger part of the total return of the next 10 years will come from dividends. In times of sticky inflation and poor economic growth, the percentage of total return of dividends tends to be close to 30%.

Hartford Funds

That's based on my prior comments regarding the market's valuation. Furthermore, in general, dividend growth stocks have underperformed the market. The chart below shows the ratio between the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) total return and the total return of the S&P 500. I believe that dividend stocks, in general, are very attractively valued compared to the market.

Data by YCharts

I'm also buying growth stocks, albeit very carefully. I mainly do this to hedge myself against being wrong (I don't want to be entirely overweight in higher-yielding stocks and value plays). In this case, I'm buying proven stocks with good balance sheets and anti-cyclical demand. I'm not buying companies with lofty valuations, operations in highly competitive industries, and a high dependence on speculative stock market sentiment.

In general, my strategy remains focused on quality dividend (growth) stocks. What has changed is that I exclusively buy stocks with very healthy balance sheets for my long-term portfolio.

I also shift a bit more money to higher-yielding stocks and keep a bigger cash position to capitalize on correction opportunities.

Currently, I hold a 12% cash position, which I will use more aggressively if we encounter more stock price weakness.

Having said all of this, even though I expect the market to remain in a volatile sideways trend with elevated recession risks, I never put myself in a position to make big financial mistakes.

If stocks fall, I get to add great stocks at even better valuations.

If tech stocks continue to rally, I underperform, but I do not miss out on capital gains and dividends.

SA: Quality matters. What indicators are you looking at when assessing stocks as you prepare for the new year?

LN: I already gave it away a bit, but when it comes to investing in the new year, I mainly care for quality, safety, and deep value.

When looking for quality, focus on companies with BBB- or better balance sheets. While I like to focus on BBB+ or better, we briefly discussed that everything in the investment-grade range tends to do well, even when things get ugly.

Quality is hard to define. I believe quality is a mix of a healthy balance sheet (we just discussed that), positive earnings (do not bet on money-losing corporations), and the ability to grow over time, preferably with secular growth. When it comes to secular growth, I like companies that benefit from economic re-shoring, healthcare companies, agriculture companies that benefit from an unusually strong replacement cycle, certain real estate firms that come with anti-cyclical demand, and ultra-safe plays in the consumer staples space.

I want companies with deep value, meaning I only add significant exposure to stocks trading well below their long-term normalized valuations. If a company's implied longer-term return is not in double-digit territory, I likely won't touch it. A long-only strategy only works in this environment if it's based on buying quality at deep-value prices. If this were a strong bull market with elevated economic growth expectations, I could take more risks. In this environment, I'm not taking these risks.

To give you an example of a different environment, if this market were a market of rising growth expectations, subdued inflation, and rates below 3%, I would likely be a buyer of high-growth companies, leveraged real estate plays, and other higher-risk stocks.

This environment is different. Especially in light of elevated risks with subdued long-term returns, I believe there's no way around a strong focus on deep value and safety.

SA: Finally, with regard to the Fed. What do you see happening with rates in 2024, and how could that change the overall investment thesis?

LN: Initially, I was in the camp that expected rates to rise higher than expected. That was the right call.

Now, I believe that the Fed is done hiking, despite my outlook of sticky inflation.

However, I also do not believe in gradual rate cuts. Historically speaking, the Fed doesn't cut gradually. It waits until it's forced to cut, often caused by a recession.

Data by YCharts

Current expectations are that the Fed will cut rates three times in 2024.

CME Group

Furthermore, here are the reasons why I believe that the Fed does not need to hike further to achieve its goals:

The impact of higher rates on the housing market is just starting. Because most people got cheap mortgage rates before 2022, the Fed was not able to impact housing. Even worse, people didn't want to take on more expensive mortgages, which caused them to refrain from selling their homes. That's why home prices are at all-time highs. I expect that to change in 2024, as refinancing and new loans will increase the average rate on mortgage debt.

Bloomberg

I already briefly mentioned it, but we're looking at a mountain of maturing debt in the next two years, which forces refinancing at higher rates, weakening the demand side of the economy. Even worse is that we're already seeing cracks in debt quality. Commercial real estate delinquencies have gone through the roof this year, and is likely to get worse.

Financial Times

Unemployment, one of the Fed's most important indicators, is rising. Since May, we have seen a consistent increase in the number of states with higher unemployment rates.

Wells Fargo

In 2024, I expect a scenario where the Fed will have to pick between fighting inflation and protecting financial stability.

If it picks protecting financial stability, we could see a second wave of inflation. That's why I invest in energy and similar stocks.

If it decides to fight inflation despite economic weakness, we could see a steeper recession, which is why I hold more cash to buy cyclical stocks on weakness.

If the Fed is able to achieve a soft landing (meaning rate cuts without a recession and elevated inflation), we could see outperforming growth stocks.

By using this strategy, I expect to be well protected against a wide range of outcomes.