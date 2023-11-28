Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at the 7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 1:36 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Start Time: 11:45 January 1, 0000 12:50 PM ET

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

November 28, 2023, 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo Securities

Steven Cahall

Great. So for our next fireside, we're joined by Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM. Jennifer, thanks for joining us. I've had the joy of covering SiriusXM for a number of years and I think this, in my memory is probably the most change that you've gone through in that period, the transitions and technologies what you're doing on the app. So maybe we can start-off with your recent product launch announcement and how you anticipate the new SiriusXM streaming app starting to impact the business in the medium term?

Jennifer Witz

Well, thank you for having me and thank you for being a loyal subscriber. So yes, we had a big event a few weeks ago if any of you didn't have a chance to tune-in please visit our website to check it out. We have some great videos from that. But we announced two major things that we will be launching our new streaming experience on December 14, which will come with new set of apps and is this going in and out? Okay. New set of apps and a web player starting in December and then new platforms as we roll forward into next year.

We also announced a new streaming-only price point, lower price point of $9.99 a month, which is lower than where we're priced today and I think very effectively priced against other music streaming companies because we believe that we are a complementary service, that's certainly what our research says and what our experience has been to-date on our in-car business that many consumers are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SIRI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIRI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.