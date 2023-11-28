Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 1:38 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 28, 2023 10:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder

Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Boyd - UBS

Roger Boyd

All right. Thank you all for being here. I'm Roger Boyd, I cover cybersecurity here at UBS. Very happy to have the team from Zscaler here, Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder; and Remo Canessa, Chief Financial Officer. So, thank you, gentlemen, both for being here directly after earnings last night.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Remo Canessa

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Roger Boyd

Maybe just to start on that, pretty good results last night. Maybe we could recap some of the highlights you saw from the quarter. A number of strengths, but if you had to distill it down into a few, what really stood out to you in the first quarter here?

Jay Chaudhry

I think to me, at the highest level, beating all metrics for us was a big deal. In today's environment, very few companies are able to do that. Remo, you can talk to the specifics.

Remo Canessa

Yes. I mean, it was a great quarter for us. If you take a look at the top line billings growth rate was 34% year-over-year. Short-term billings, 33%, revenue growth 40%, then you go to the next layer down, which is our operating profitability. We've always said, is -- in a SaaS model with high gross margin, a lot of leverage, and we're able to show that leverage was 18% operating profitability. Free cash flow margin, 45% of revenue, which is a record for us. Our expectations for free cash flow going forward about 20s but higher than what it was last year. But also we're having a large data center purchase, primarily for AI capabilities, which will add 3% to 4% basically increased cost.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.