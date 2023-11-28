Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: Play The Long Game

Nov. 28, 2023 2:56 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)WBA, CI1 Comment
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.86K Followers

Summary

  • CVS Health Corp is an appealing option for investors who play the long game.
  • The company is undergoing a transition. Potential rewards are mixed in amidst the uncertainty.
  • CVS has a sound balance sheet, generates strong cash flows, and has an attractive valuation.
  • An options hedging strategy is included that offers strong cash-on-cash returns even if the stock doesn't move from current levels.
CVS Pharmacy Retail Location VI

jetcityimage

Over the past two years, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) investors have experienced ~33% top-to-trough drawdown. A raft of recent commentary from S.A. readers indicate a general aversion to the stock and disdain for the management team.

On the other hand, I've

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.86K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Maybenot2023
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (11)
The problem when you hear the word “value” associated with any medical business, it means value except for patients. There is no reduction in cost. The “value” is stripped off. Yet somehow the American population is fed this line about quality of care. Yes dime a dozen APRNs who hate their jobs with poor training do the bulk of the work for for minute clinics. They are incapable of taking care of complex patients. They do not coordinate with hospitals or specialists in any meaningful fashion. In order to have value in the health system, one needs to strip off 3 layers of parasites and then use that money to deliver care. Stock holders not withstanding. CVS is probably a bad long term bet for this reason. It is inevitable that most insurance will go away. There will be zero need for any real pbm managers. CVS should stick to slinging its grade d1 70% Chinese chemicals it calls drugs. One can only hope its pharmacists who appears to be in a brightly lit prison for 8 hours a day form a union. Imaging getting a PHD to put on labels on bottles and adjudicate insurance claims.

Must be kind of hard to deny someone’s grandparents their medications on a routine basis. Perhaps they should incentivized to do 3 vaccinations at once in order to juice earnings for 4th quarter. More money in that than dispensing pills. One trick pony on that one though. Oh wait. There is zero evidence that is actually a good idea to do. Especially when the pharmacist puts the needle into the shoulder joint.

Now that would be epic to see them really walk out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.