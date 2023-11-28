Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) UBS Global Technology Conference - (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 2:08 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 28, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Sievers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Betz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. Hi, everyone. My name is Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS, covering Semis in Europe, and we're happy to have Kurt, CEO; Bill, CFO; and Jeff, Investor Relations of NXP. As you noticed, my voice is lost in London somewhere, I will try to speak clearly despite my French accent, so I apologize for that.

So, thank you, guys, for being here with us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Maybe let's start with the first question, maybe more on the near-term outlook, and then we will move to the more longer term. But can you describe a bit the outlook that you see right now by end markets for NXP? whether it's for automotive, industrial, consumer, that would be great to start.

Kurt Sievers

Thanks, Francois, and thanks for having us today, and good morning, everybody. Well, on the short-term outlook, I guess I have to say that this is mostly driven by how much inventory needs to be digested or not digested. I believe actually that while the macro is weak all over the place, the fundamental growth drivers are pretty much intact. So especially in automotive and industrial, which are our main segments, we do believe that the content increases, which are driving demand for us fundamentally are in principle intact, while the macro is weak, but the near term is really driven by inventory management. And for NXP, we have chosen this time with a lot of effort, I have to say, to do things differently than we've done in the past, which means we've been very, very careful in not stuffing the channel. And we've also been very, very careful to not blindly enforce these

