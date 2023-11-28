Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cango Inc. (CANG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 2:24 PM ETCango Inc. (CANG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jiayuan Lin - CEO

Yongyi Zhang - CFO

Operator

Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Cango Inc's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is also being broadcast live on the company's IR website.

Joining us today are Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the company. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, I refer you to the safe harbor statement and the company's earnings release, which also applies to the conference call today as management will make forward-looking statements. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

With that said, I am now turning the call over to Mr. Jiayuan Lin, CEO of Cango. Please go ahead, sir.

Jiayuan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Cango's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Jiayuan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

In the third quarter of 2023, both production and demand continue to be under strength. Despite the introduction of economic stimulus measures, overall consumer confidence has yet to fully recover.

Jiayuan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

The automotive market in China is characterized by intricate dynamics. Although the post-pandemic era in 2023 saw a resurgence in consumer demand for automobiles, it has been slow to pick up pace. As a result, major auto manufacturers have rolled out discount policies on new car purchases, leading to a sustained decrease in retail prices. In the first 3 quarters, the overall sales in the automotive market exhibited a modest recovery with new energy vehicles, NEVs in short, and exports serving as the primary driver of market growth.

Jiayuan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

On distribution, the profitability of car dealers have

