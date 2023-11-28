Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lemonade: Premiums Are Growing And Losses Are Slimming

Nov. 28, 2023 2:45 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.83K Followers

Summary

  • Lemonade is disrupting the legacy insurance industry with its digital-first approach and AI-based claims handling.
  • The company has crossed the 2 million customer threshold and is diversifying its offerings, including pet and car insurance.
  • Lemonade's loss ratios are improving, and it expects to turn cash-flow positive in late 2025.

Businessman using laptop with AI tech auto insurance service concept, travel insurance data management, fast solve problem, service, digital transformation, protection, digital application.

Poca Wander Stock

With the markets set to rally again on optimism for cooling inflation and interest rate cuts, it’s a great time to re-invest into early-stage, phenomenal growth stories - particularly in industries that have not yet been dramatically influenced by technology

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.83K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Miwicz
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (1.99K)
Nope. Massive losses and no path to profitability. No advantages over other insurers which are all online and are quite good at what they do. Lemonade is bad at risk management and will never make a dime in profit. Look for zero within 2 years
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LMND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.