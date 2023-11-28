pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

At a Glance

As we move towards 2024, the technology sector is experiencing a significant AI-driven transformation. This development highlights a stark contrast between market excitement and the actual viability of certain companies, notably Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX). In healthcare technology, the ongoing integration of AI into Electronic Health Record ("EHR") systems is revolutionary, led by industry giant Epic Systems. This evolution poses a significant challenge for Augmedix, whose market position is threatened by Epic's foray into AI-enhanced EHRs - a key component of clinical workflows for many of Augmedix's clients.

This scenario echoes past tech industry patterns, where advancements by major companies have overshadowed smaller, niche players. For example, smartphone cameras and GPS systems have largely displaced their standalone counterparts. As Epic incorporates AI into its EHR systems, Augmedix is confronted with 'epic' challenges. This raises crucial considerations for investors and analysts: How can Augmedix sufficiently differentiate its services to remain viable amidst Epic's expanding AI proficiency?

Despite Augmedix's recent 300% stock surge amid broader AI enthusiasm, the following analysis probes the sustainability of its growth against intense competition and the evolving landscape of healthcare technology.

Background

Before delving into the dynamics between Augmedix and EHR system providers, it's crucial to grasp the background and operations of Augmedix. Founded in 2013, Augmedix introduced real-time medical documentation in 2014 with a smartphone-centric, subscription-based model. The company's Notebuilder Platform leverages offshore "specialists" and technologies like Natural Language Processing to efficiently generate notes for EHR systems, notably Epic and Cerner, which are leading EHR platforms. This service aims to alleviate the documentation workload for healthcare professionals.

Despite Epic's dominance, holding 78% of U.S. patient records as of 2022, Augmedix is not positioned as a competitor, per se, but rather as a complementary service to EHRs. The challenge for Augmedix arises as EHR providers like Epic increasingly incorporate AI solutions into their systems at no extra cost to clinicians, potentially rendering Augmedix's external services less relevant or necessary.

Analyzing Epic's Move into AI and Its Impact on Augmedix

As the healthcare sector continues to evolve with AI integration, companies like Augmedix face significant challenges in maintaining their market niche. Augmedix, specializing in integrating technologies with EHR systems to improve workflow efficiency, is particularly challenged by the advancements of Epic and Cerner, both of which are making substantial strides in AI. Epic, used by 38% of Augmedix's client base (page 10), is integrating AI-enhanced EHR features that directly compete with Augmedix's offerings.

Augmedix's primary focus lies in transforming doctor-patient interactions into medical records using technologies like Automated Speech Recognition. However, Epic's recent collaboration with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), leveraging Nuance technology and OpenAI's ChatGPT, introduces formidable competition. This partnership provides real-time and asynchronous speech-to-text capabilities, a significant overlap with Augmedix's services. Additionally, Epic's alliance with Abridge for AI-driven note solutions poses a direct threat to Augmedix's similar functionalities​​.

From an investment standpoint, the pivotal question revolves around Augmedix's ability to effectively distinguish itself in terms of features and user experience when confronted with Epic's advanced AI integrations. This competition spans across various facets, including technology, integration, user experience, and overall value delivered to healthcare professionals and institutions.

During their most recent earnings call, Augmedix took steps to address some of these concerns, particularly the competition posed by tech behemoth Microsoft, and endeavored to set themselves apart in the healthcare technology landscape. They emphasized their "bidirectional communication channel," promising swift and precise healthcare interactions, as well as their conversion of conventional database information into valuable structured data for analysis. However, it's worth noting that these functionalities are not unique to Augmedix, as similar capabilities can be observed in Microsoft-supported ChatGPT and analytic services like SlicerDicer, which figure to soon be widely embedded into Epic's EHR.

Furthermore, Augmedix highlighted their compliance with the Health Information Trust Alliance ("HITRUST") standards and their integration with "7 of the top 20" healthcare systems. Nevertheless, adherence to security and privacy standards is a common practice in the industry. Augmedix's approach appears more reactive than truly innovative, especially in the changing EHR landscape. Companies such as Epic are making significant strides in AI integration, signaling a shift toward AI-driven healthcare solutions, which could potentially render EHR "add-ons" like Augmedix obsolete. Given this landscape, merely meeting existing standards and system integrations may not suffice for Augmedix to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Augmedix's Strategic Move with 'Go' and its Potential Shortcomings in the EHR Landscape

Augmedix's strategic decision to launch 'Go' - a self-service mobile application for automated medical documentation - emerges as a pivotal and necessary move. However, this strategy may fall short for several reasons.

Limited Integration with Diverse EHR Systems: One of the primary limitations of Augmedix Go is its reliance on integration with specific EHR instances through Augmedix's Notebuilder platform (page 5). In a healthcare environment where diverse EHR systems are in use, this limitation restricts Go's applicability. With Epic's expanding influence and its AI-driven EHR solutions, many clinicians using Epic may find Augmedix's Go less appealing or even incompatible with their existing systems. Challenges in Achieving Market Acceptance: The success of Go hinges on its market acceptance. However, given the rapid advancements and integrations by major EHR providers, gaining a foothold becomes increasingly challenging. Epic's AI-enhanced EHR systems are setting new standards in terms of functionality and user experience, making it difficult for Augmedix to differentiate Go enough to capture significant market interest. Regulatory and Compliance Hurdles: Augmedix's operations, including Go, must navigate complex healthcare regulations. As these laws evolve, particularly around AI and data privacy in healthcare, Augmedix may face additional challenges in ensuring Go's compliance. This regulatory landscape can be particularly demanding for smaller players like Augmedix, especially when competing with larger, more resource-rich companies like Epic. The AI Integration Race: Epic's aggressive move into integrating AI into its EHR systems puts Augmedix at a strategic disadvantage. The healthcare industry's growing preference for AI-integrated solutions may lead to a scenario where standalone applications like Go become less relevant, especially if they do not offer significantly unique or superior features compared to what's available within integrated EHR systems at no additional cost or inconvenience to clinicians. Dependency on Third-Party Software: Augmedix's business operations are vulnerable due to their dependence on external EHR systems. This risk was evident in 2020 when Epic updated its privacy and security guidelines, impacting vendors outside the U.S. Although Epic subsequently altered these policies, the potential reintroduction of similar limitations could severely disrupt Augmedix's capacity to support clients who rely on "Medical Documentation Specialists" vendors, based outside the U.S., thus adversely affecting their operational efficiency (page 20).

In summary, while Augmedix's introduction of Go reflects an attempt to innovate within the healthcare technology space, its success is far from certain. The company faces the dual challenges of integrating effectively with diverse EHR systems and differentiating itself in a market promptly being reshaped by AI advancements and the dominant presence of Epic. This situation necessitates a reevaluation of Augmedix's strategies and potentially a pivot towards more collaborative and integrated solutions that can coexist with the developing EHR landscape.

The Discrepancy in Augmedix's Stock Surge and Underlying Financial and Operational Realities

Augmedix's current market capitalization, nearing $250 million, appears excessively high considering its financial performance to date and when compared to similar companies in its sector.

Seeking Alpha data reveals that Augmedix's EV/Sales [TTM] ratio is significantly high at 6.11, almost twice the sector's median of 3.52, hinting at a potential overvaluation. This concern is underscored by the company's $4.4 million net loss in Q3 2023 and a considerable net loss of $20.28 million over the past twelve months, indicating persistent operational challenges despite being in operation for nearly a decade. Although Augmedix reported a 50% YOY revenue increase in Q3, originating from a relatively small base of $11.77 million, this figure requires careful consideration. It's vital to balance this growth against the industry's average gross margin of 56%. Despite improvements, Augmedix's [TTM] gross margin of 47.3% remains below the industry average, suggesting a potential weak spot in financial performance. Moreover, the company's revenue reliance is concerning, with 45% derived from just its top three customers as of December 2022 (page 19), posing significant concentration risks.

A crucial aspect of Augmedix's business model significantly depends on "Medical Documentation Specialists," mainly sourced from Bangladesh, for its note-taking tasks. This is particularly evident in their "Augmedix Live" service which offers physicians access to remote, phone-based scribes during their work shifts (pages 5 and 17). This approach incurs substantial labor costs, adversely affecting profitability and gross margins. Additionally, Augmedix's "Notes" feature, which requires a mobile app and delivers delayed results (page 5), lacks the immediacy of Epic's system. While the Augmedix Go initiative aims to mitigate existing inefficiencies, its market reception is still uncertain. This uncertainty is heightened by significant AI advancements in recent years, which have transformed the market landscape compared to when Augmedix entered in 2014.

Moreover, in comparison with sector peers like LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), and Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR), Augmedix's market standing raises several issues:

Its stock price has escalated markedly more than that of its counterparts, a development that seems unwarranted given its current financial state.

The company trails its peers in profitability and efficiency metrics.

Despite robust growth and strong momentum indicators underpinning Seeking Alpha's "Strong Buy" Quant rating and a ranking of 16th out of 1090 in the industry, the company's ongoing negative cash flows and troubling profitability metrics cast doubt on the sustainability of its current market valuation.

Financial Health

Turning to their balance sheet and recent financing activities, Augmedix's financials reveal a $21.6M reservoir in liquid assets and $33M in current assets, contrasted with $24.7M in current liabilities, yielding a reasonable current ratio of 1.34. Over the nine months ending September 2023, they burned $14.5M, implying a $1.6M monthly cash consumption. This results in a 13.5-month cash runway based on $21.6M in liquid assets.

However, Augmedix recently conducted a public offering at $4.00/share, foreseeing $25M in gross proceeds, possibly more with an underwriters' option. This capital influx reshapes their financing landscape, extending their cash runway by at least a year and lowering the likelihood of needing fresh capital in the next year. As a caution, these data rest on historical data and may not predict future performance.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, as we look towards 2024, Augmedix emerges as a potential target for short-selling, albeit with caution due to inherent risks in the practice. The rationale for this recommendation is anchored in several critical observations:

Intensified Competition from Industry Giants: Augmedix is grappling with formidable competition, notably from Epic, which is making significant inroads into AI-integrated EHR - a space where Augmedix has tried to carve its niche. Epic's aggressive AI adoption and vast market reach pose a serious threat to Augmedix's business model, potentially eroding its market share and relevance.

Augmedix is grappling with formidable competition, notably from Epic, which is making significant inroads into AI-integrated EHR - a space where Augmedix has tried to carve its niche. Epic's aggressive AI adoption and vast market reach pose a serious threat to Augmedix's business model, potentially eroding its market share and relevance. Discrepancy Between Stock Valuation and Financial Health: Augmedix's stock has witnessed a considerable surge, which seems disproportionately high when scrutinized against its financial health. The company's substantial net losses, coupled with a valuation that appears inflated compared to its sector peers, paint a picture of potential overvaluation. This scenario is reminiscent of tech bubbles, where market excitement overshadows the underlying economic realities, thus presenting a ripe opportunity for short sellers.

Augmedix's stock has witnessed a considerable surge, which seems disproportionately high when scrutinized against its financial health. The company's substantial net losses, coupled with a valuation that appears inflated compared to its sector peers, paint a picture of potential overvaluation. This scenario is reminiscent of tech bubbles, where market excitement overshadows the underlying economic realities, thus presenting a ripe opportunity for short sellers. Market Dynamics and Evolving Healthcare Technology: The healthcare technology sector is changing, with a clear shift towards more integrated, AI-driven solutions. In this changing landscape, Augmedix's offerings, such as the 'Go' application, face an uphill battle for market acceptance and integration with diverse and evolving EHR systems. This situation is compounded by regulatory and compliance hurdles that are more challenging for smaller players like Augmedix.

Investors looking to capitalize on this situation can short AUGX through direct short sales, where they borrow and sell AUGX shares, anticipating buying them back at a lower price. Alternatively, purchasing put options on AUGX or investing in inverse ETFs tied to the healthcare technology sector are viable strategies.

However, it's crucial to acknowledge the risks inherent in short selling. The potential for unlimited losses if the stock price unexpectedly rises, coupled with the possibility of margin calls and the impact of market volatility, makes short selling a strategy that requires careful consideration and risk management. Furthermore, regulatory changes can unpredictably affect short-selling tactics.

Thus, while the current analysis of Augmedix points towards a potential decline in its stock value, making it an attractive short target, investors should proceed with due diligence and a keen eye on market trends and regulatory shifts. The healthcare technology sector's volatility and the dynamic nature of AI integration in EHR systems add layers of complexity that cannot be ignored. In essence, while Augmedix presents certain vulnerabilities that can be leveraged by short sellers, the decision to engage in such a strategy should be made with a comprehensive understanding of the risks and a strategic approach to market dynamics.

Risks to Thesis

Given the thorough analysis, it's crucial to consider potential risks and factors that could contradict my recommendation to short sell Augmedix. Firstly, as a microcap stock, Augmedix inherently carries higher risk due to potential price volatility, lower liquidity, and less regulatory scrutiny compared to larger companies. This volatility can be exacerbated by market sentiment, making the stock more susceptible to rapid swings based on news or sector trends.

A key oversight in the analysis might be underestimating Augmedix's agility and innovation potential. Smaller companies often have the ability to pivot and adapt more quickly than larger counterparts. In the dynamic AI and healthcare technology sector, this agility could enable Augmedix to uncover niche markets or innovate in ways that larger firms like Epic cannot.

Furthermore, the investment landscape for AI in healthcare is rapidly evolving. Augmedix's specialization in real-time documentation and integration with EHR systems might tap into emerging needs that larger players have not yet fully addressed, offering a unique value proposition.

Lastly, overemphasizing the threat posed by Epic's AI initiatives might obscure other market opportunities for Augmedix. The healthcare technology sector is vast, with diverse needs that a single player cannot entirely fulfill. Augmedix's existing client base and partnerships may provide resilience against competitive pressures, especially in segments where personalized or specialized solutions are valued over broad, integrated systems readily available in EHRs.

In summary, while the rationale for a short position on Augmedix is solid, the unpredictability of the healthcare AI sector, coupled with the inherent risks of microcap investing, necessitates a cautious approach. The company's potential for innovation, niche market exploitation, and existing client relationships might offset some challenges posed by larger competitors or evolving market landscapes.

