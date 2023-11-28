Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2024 S&P 500 Forecast: A Bull Market On Borrowed Time

Logan Kane
Summary

  • Despite earnings being flat year-over-year, the S&P 500 is up nearly 20% in 2023, driven by speculation in mega-cap tech stocks.
  • Valuations are stretched and 2024 earnings estimates are implausibly high given the timing of the business cycle. Large-cap US stocks remain overvalued.
  • Investors have alternatives to the S&P 500, such as cash, bonds, and niche yield investments, which carry less risk and offer solid returns.
  • Key uncertainties in 2024 include the possibility of a global recession, interest rates, and the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.
  • I offer a fair value estimate of 3200-3500 for the S&P 500.
I feel like an oversexed guy on a desert island. I can't find anything to buy."

-Warren Buffett, 1973.

The S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) run for the year has continued with stocks up nearly 20% for 2023, despite earnings being flat

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VMFXX, VBLTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:36 PM
You can’t make a living with 5% gains. The longer you stay in these instruments, the more you risk. They are temporary places to hide. You will underperform.
