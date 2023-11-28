Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Nov. 28, 2023 2:40 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference November 28, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Joydeep Goswami - Chief Financial Officer

Salli Schwartz - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Vijay Kumar

[Starts Abruptly]

Everyone for joining us this morning. Pleasure to have with us Illumina. From the company, we have CFO Joydeep Goswami and from Investor Relations, we have Salli, and I'm Vijay Kumar, cover Life Science tools, MedTech.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Vijay Kumar

But maybe just diving right into it, Joydeep, this has been a pretty remarkable year for Illumina. Shares are down 50%, off 50% to 80% from the peak. You know, when I think about the macro, clearly, that's been challenging, but obviously, Illumina has had its own set of issues. I think, I want to start with this with, you know, some of the better debates that have been -- questions I've been getting, right. I think one of the questions has been, look, Illumina launched a new system, which lowered price per sample from 600 to 200, and there is no price elasticity of demand. We're not seeing volumes of 3 times, and that's why we're seeing some of these numbers, right? So when you think about that price elasticity of demand, how would you respond to that, you know, the question?

Joydeep Goswami

Yes. I think, so, look, it has been a remarkable year on that front, but part of it is focusing on the right things for us, right? So, X was an innovation and has been an innovation that's been really well received by the market. We're proud of that. We are also seeing that interest continue in with the launch of the 25B flow cell, and we continue to believe that it will spur much more interest, much more utilization of sequencing. So -- and

