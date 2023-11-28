Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unibail: Resumption Of Dividend May Be A Positive Catalyst For A Re-Rating Of The Stock

Nov. 28, 2023 3:51 PM ETUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (UNBLF)
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is close to completing its asset disposal program, allowing it to shift focus to providing attractive capital returns.
  • The company's operating performance has been recovering, with improved net rental income and tenant sales.
  • Unibail's liquidity is strong, and it may resume dividend payments in the near future, making it an undervalued play in the real estate sector.

Westfield La Maquinista, shopping center, El Buen Pastor neighborhood of Barcelona"s San Andres district. owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (NBLF) continues to maintain an improving operating momentum and is now almost complete in its asset disposal program, putting it in a good position to change its strategy from balance sheet management

Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

