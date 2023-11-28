Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Management Presents at UBS Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 3:16 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) UBS Annual Technology Conference Transcript November 28, 2023 12:55 PM ET

Executives

Forrest Norrod - Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Group

Analysts

Tim Arcuri - UBS

Tim Arcuri

Great. We’re going to get started. Thank you. I’m Tim Arcuri. I’m the Semiconductor Analyst here at UBS. Very pleased to have AMD and we have Forrest Norrod, who’s EVP and GM of the Data Center Group. Thank you, Forrest.

Forrest Norrod

Thanks, Tim. Good to be here. Good to see you again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Arcuri

Great. Well, I just wanted to start off and talk about what is on most people’s minds, which is AI. You’re hosting your AI Day next week in…

Forrest Norrod

That’s right.

Tim Arcuri

… San Jose.

Forrest Norrod

That’s right.

Tim Arcuri

I’m not asking you to front run what you’re going to say next week, but I’m just sort of wondering what things we could expect you to highlight. What are the things driving that business? Why should people be excited about your AI position and your AI opportunity?

Forrest Norrod

Sure. Well, next week we’re going to sort of set the next milestone on our journey to be a strong contender in the AI space. What we’re going to unveil is we’re going to launch the MI300 formally in a couple of different variants and do so while we report out on the progress, I think, maybe most importantly, of the soft -- development of the software ecosystem to support MI300 and its use in AI, as well as we’ll be there with quite a number of customers and partners who will relate their experience with and embrace of MI300 as well.

So we expect to mostly be about MI300 and our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.