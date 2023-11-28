The Cash-Rich Magnificent 7 For The Long Haul

Wahaj Ali Khan

By Brian Nelson, CFA

The U.S. economy is roaring thanks in part to material wage inflation and low unemployment rates over the past couple of years. Such a duo has padded the pockets of U.S. households that seem to be all too willing to keep spending their money. Anecdotally, it looks like vacation destinations are reaping in the cash, and while measures of consumer sentiment aren't great, it's certainly not because wage growth and employment rates haven't been solid. Inflationary pressures are also easing, and some retailers such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) are even talking about disinflation and deflation on some items. The image below shows the pace of hourly wage growth, which is currently plateauing at the highest levels in more than 20 years.

Hourly wage growth (FRED)

Unemployment is also near structural lows at 3.9% (October reading), as employers continue to have a hard time finding help to meet consumer demand that is being propelled by the very wage gains that are eating into their cost structures. Employers are concerned that if they start to run too lean, they'll end up letting go of some of their best workers and they may not be able to find replacements. The COVID-19 bust and subsequent boom put employers in a position where layoffs could inhibit growth, leaving the U.S. economy in a situation today where more people are employed at much higher wages. The consumer therefore continues to be in a really strong place to continue to spend to propel the U.S. economy, in our view. The 37% increase in median net worth the past three years has helped, too.

Then, there is the promise of artificial intelligence [AI], perhaps the biggest catalyst for economic growth the world has witnessed since the dawn of the Internet age. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) recently reported excellent fiscal third quarter results, and the growth rates in its Data Center business remain remarkable and are expected to continue at a robust pace for years. The saga at OpenAI probably won't have a lasting impact, and the compensation offers that some employees of OpenAI were rumored to have received were impressive, speaking again to the strength of the employment market. As long as wage growth stays strong and unemployment remains low, the U.S. economy should remain solid with little prospect of recession in the near term, in my view.

From a technical standpoint, the market-cap weighted S&P 500 (SPY), as shown in the image below, is starting to bump up against the high end of its resistance (as shown in the image below), but the last month or so of trading has been decidedly bullish. We discussed why we thought the market could crash higher in this article, and we still believe this to be the case. Inflation looks to be largely in check these days, so the market is looking forward to potential easing in 2024, which may happen toward the back half of the year when excess consumer savings start to wear thin in the face of rising credit card debt and the resumption of student loan payments. I view the Fed's work to raise the federal funds rate to current levels as future dry powder to drive any potentially weakening economy to stronger ground.

The S&P 500 is nearing an important technical point. (TradingView)

With all this said, I continue to like the prospects behind big cap tech and large cap growth. These areas have performed quite well the past several years, and their commonality is that all of them have strong balance sheets (net cash positions) and generate tremendous levels of free cash flow, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital spending. Stock prices and returns are a function of net cash on the balance sheet and future expectations of free cash flow, so it should not be surprising that this group of stocks is doing so well, while other areas such as the Dividend Aristocrats (SDY) have stagnated. Read more about why the Dividend Aristocrats have lagged in recent periods in this article. I expect big cap tech and large cap growth to continue to lead the market higher on the back of the AI revolution and a still-robust U.S. economy. The following, key excerpts from our prior works reproduced in part below, discuss the key cash-based sources of intrinsic value for the Magnificent 7, a nickname the media has created for several of the market's darlings.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Microsoft ended its calendar third quarter (its fiscal first quarter of 2024) with ~$144 billion in total cash and short-term investments and short-term debt of ~$25.8 billion and long-term debt of $41.9 billion, translating into a very robust net cash position. The company's operating cash flow absolutely exploded during the first nine months of this year, coming in at ~$30.6 billion versus ~$23.2 billion in the same period last year. Capital spending was ~$9.9 billion for the first nine months of 2023, and while this is up from ~$6.3 billion in last year's quarter, Microsoft's free cash flow generation has nonetheless been phenomenal so far in 2023. Microsoft's revenue growth was a stellar ~12% in constant currency during the third quarter, too, making Microsoft a net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow generating, secular growth powerhouse.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Alphabet ended its most recently reported third quarter of 2023 with total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of ~$119.9 billion versus long-term debt of just ~$13.8 billion, good enough for a huge net cash position. Alphabet probably has the best balance sheet out there given how much financial flexibility it has to defend its economic moat in search and other areas. The company's free cash flow during the first nine months of 2023 came in at a whopping ~$61.6 billion, up from $44 billion during the same period a year ago. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenue growth at Alphabet was ~11%, putting it in a similar class as Microsoft with a label as a net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow generating, secular growth powerhouse.

Amazon ended its September quarter with ~$64.2 billion in cash and marketable securities and $61.1 billion in long-term debt, good for a modest net cash position, For the nine months ended 2023, Amazon generated ~$42.5 billion in operating cash flow, which was greater than what it shelled out in capital expenditures ($38.1 billion) over the same time horizon, revealing decent free cash flow generation. Impressively, the company's operating cash flow advanced more than 80%, to $71.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended in September. Net sales advanced 13% in its third quarter on the back of ongoing strength in AWS segment revenue, and the company guided its fourth-quarter top line to advance between 7%-12% on a year-over-year basis, putting in the club of a net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow generating, secular growth powerhouse.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

For the three months ended September 30, Apple's operating income expanded to ~$27 billion from ~$24.9 billion, while net income leapt to ~$23 billion from ~$20.7 billion, translating into diluted earnings per share of $1.46 in the period, nice growth from the $1.29 per share it put up during the same quarter last year. Total cash and marketable securities stood at ~$162.1 billion versus ~$15.8 billion in short-term debt and commercial paper and ~$95.3 billion in long-term debt. Apple has a robust net cash position at the moment, and its free cash flow generation remains sound, coming in at ~$99.6 billion for fiscal 2023. Very few other firms can compare with Apple's financial wherewithal, and the company remains a top dividend growth idea to boot.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

The social media giant ended the third quarter of 2023 with total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $61.1 billion versus long-term debt of ~$18.4 billion, also good for a very nice net cash position. Meta's adjusted free cash flow came in at $31.5 billion through the first nine months of 2023, up materially from the depressed levels of ~$13.2 billion it achieved during the same period a year ago. The free cash flow growth at Meta was very welcome news, and something that was a big concern of ours toward the back half of 2022 when things really fell apart at the company. Revenue growth came in at a whopping 23% for Meta, which was very welcome given the competitive environment with respect to TikTok, and putting things all together, Meta is yet another net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow, secular-growth powerhouse.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Nvidia holds a robust net cash position on its balance sheet, with the firm ending its most recently-reported quarter (its third quarter of fiscal 2024) with $18.3 billion in cash and ~$1.2 billion and ~$8.5 billion in short- and long-term debt, respectively. Through the first nine months of its fiscal year, free cash flow totaled ~$15.8 billion, up from ~$2.1 billion in the year-ago period. The company's outlook for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year calls for revenue of $20 billion (+/- 2%), while non-GAAP margins are targeted in the range of 75.5% (+/- 50 basis points). Nvidia continues to generate strong levels of profitability as sales continue to ramp. Nvidia is a net cash rich, free cash flow generating secular growth powerhouse.

During the third quarter of 2023, Tesla generated $848 million in free cash flow and held ~$26.1 billion in cash versus debt of just ~$2.3 billion on the balance sheet, good for a very nice net cash position. From our perspective, Tesla remains a net cash rich, free cash flow generating, secular-growth powerhouse. Elon Musk's recent cautious comments on Cybertruck potential cash flow in the near term and the company's disclosure regarding its future expected capital-expenditure plans have dampened excitement surrounding the stock. Tesla's shares have still roughly doubled since the start of the year, as of this writing, however, so some sort of share-price pullback following its third-quarter report could be expected.

Concluding Thoughts

The U.S. economy is roaring thanks in part to strong wage gains and low levels of unemployment. The rapid rise in median net worth the past three years is also helping. We like the areas of big cap tech and large cap growth as they are overflowing with companies that have a strong net cash position on the balance sheet and impressive free cash flow generation. We believe stock prices and returns are a function of the cash-based sources of intrinsic value, and therefore believe that the Magnificent 7 will continue to lead the market, making them attractive considerations for the long run even after their monumental share price gains so far in 2023.