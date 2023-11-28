Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 3:27 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) UBS Global Technology Conference November 28, 2023 10:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Rafael Lizardi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Timothy Arcuri

Yes. For the next session, very pleased to have Texas Instruments. I'm very pleased to have Rafael Lizardi, who is the CFO of TI. Thank you for coming. Good morning.

Rafael Lizardi

Thank you. Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Timothy Arcuri

So I'll just lead off with a couple of questions here. So Rafael, I'll ask you the first question that I get a lot, which is when people look at your long-term model and they look at 10% CAGR, and they look at all the CapEx dollars that you're spending to add all this capacity, people have a hard time seeing how the growth can be 10% over the longer term. Can you sort of explain some of the underlying growth drivers that you think will transpire over the next five to seven years that justify you spending all this money?

Rafael Lizardi

Sure. Good morning, everyone. So a couple of things. First, that 10% is optionality, it's enablement. So it's -- we can -- the investments that we're making, so about $5 billion a year for the next four years through 2026, are going to position us to be able to achieve that type of growth if the market -- if it comes to fruition in the market as we gain share. But it's not a forecast that is what's going to happen, right?

But given the dynamics of our market, you're much better off being ready for that upside and then not being, because the downside of having that equipment in place in those fabs is very low because those fabs and that equipment lasts for a long time. So

