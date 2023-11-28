Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 3:33 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 28, 2023 1:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Colette Kress - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Arcuri - UBS

Tim Arcuri

Great. We're going to get started. Hi. I'm Tim Arcuri. I’m the semiconductor analyst here at UBS. Very pleased to have NVIDIA for our lunch keynote. We have Colette Kress. Everyone knows Colette. She's the CFO. And before I start to ask questions, I was going to let you have some opening remarks.

Colette Kress

Okay. Well, he had a great list of things that he wants to discuss, but I thought we could give a good overview as we announced our earnings right before Thanksgiving. So coming to this conference will be our first conference kind of highlighting. But as we all saw, our results for the quarter were quite strong in terms of both the Company level, as well as each and every single one of our market platforms. But most of the standout was our data center business.

Our data center business, we’re seeing a continued growth in two key areas, both in terms of the growth of accelerated computing, but also the growth of generative AI in this place. That comes in many different forms. One, our customer set. Our customer set expansion continues. Our consumer internet companies and our enterprises are now on board in terms of the work, in terms of generative AI and the continuation of accelerated computing, and it was a strong contributor to our quarter.

Our CSPs, each and every one of our key CSPs have also stood up our HGX H100 architecture and are ready to serve customers with that computing level. Their growth was also a great contribution to the quarter as well.

We continue to work in terms of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.